No More Normal

Fresh art on plywood Fresh art on the plywood that was meant to protect places like Pie & Mighty.

June was when we were supposed to be writing about patio snacks and how to successfully sip our cocktails through a mask.

And then a trip to the grocery store on Memorial Day resulted in a Black man’s murder, and the world snapped. The killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police catalyzed protests in all 50 states and places like London, Amsterdam, Paris, and beyond. All this during a global pandemic.

I watched as our restaurant landscape changed. The historic Town Talk Diner no longer exists, and Scores Sports Bar, a Black-owned business about to open two doors down, might never get the chance to. The damage by fire during the riots was particularly hard on restaurants. Fires destroyed many small immigrant-owned shops, such as El Sabor Chuchi (a favorite South American chicken spot) and Mama Safia’s Kitchen (a tiny all woman-owned Somali foods kitchen), both on East Lake Street.

But destruction wasn’t the only change. We saw restaurants become something else. Ruhel Islam’s Gandhi Mahal restaurant became a fist in the air against police brutality when he said, now famously posted on his Facebook page, “Let my building burn, justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail.”

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen ceased operating as a restaurant in order to become a food bank and a refuge—a safe place, open to protestors and neighbors in need of supplies or a meal. “This is about us,” Tomme Beevas, the owner of Pimento, told me on that first weekend of unrest. “I am a Black man, and I am a business owner. But if I’m dead, what’s the point of owning a business?”

And then something else happened. People across the metro community started responding to the need and hunger in our cities, dropping off some 30,000 bags of groceries at Sanford Middle School—more than volunteers could handle. In this same way, our restaurant community started feeding people.

Already strapped from the COVID-19 crisis, and barely able to handle takeout orders, they still showed up. That first Friday, Justin Sutherland’s food truck was out feeding volunteer clean-up crews and protestors for free. Du Nord Craft Spirits, damaged by the fires, made sure that donations pledged to the business would also go to other neighbors in need of help. Travail, in Robbinsdale, began assembling breakfast boxes and donating them to PRISM food shelf, which serves north Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs.

While restaurants were raising funds and donating sales, they were also struggling to figure out how to open again. When would be the right time to take the boards down? When should they start talking about the health and safety measures they’d been planning to implement?

In the face of so much loss and anger and grief, were we seriously going to start talking about patio cocktails? In the suburbs—St. Louis Park, Eagan, Woodbury—most of the patios opened on time, and people showed up. Customers were looking for a sense of normalcy: the usual summer season.

But what is normalcy anymore? When I spoke to restaurateurs last summer, many of them told me, often privately, that “normal” business wasn’t working anymore. The wage structure, the hours, the margins. The restaurant industry’s gaps and cracks widened and broke under the strain of a pandemic. Many were not planning on reopening in the first part of June anyway; they weren’t ready.

Back in mid-May, owners like Tim Niver and Gavin Kaysen said they saw the health risks as too great and the economic payoff as too little. By early June, we began to see how transmissible COVID could be in a kitchen or an enclosed workspace. And we saw how restaurants would respond. Revival and Broders’, among a few others, suspended operations while dealing with illness in their ranks.

Most of you know I am an optimist, and I believe that Minneapolis is a place of creativity and community. I’ve spent enough years with people in the restaurant industry to know this is also true of them. I’d like to say that in the wake of so much crisis and tragedy, the Cities food scene will come forth fresh and renewed. But I can’t yet. We still have so much work to do.

This article originally appeared in the July 2020 issue.