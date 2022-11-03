Breakfast Eternal at the Nicollet Diner

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Nicollet Diner

Some people think we can’t be a legit food town if we don’t have a late-night dining scene.

While other cities have bounced back from lockdowns and staffing shortages, our metro still struggles to find workers who want to pull those graveyard shifts. And that’s fair, considering our Cities went through more than most in the past few years.

But there is a glimmer of neon hope with The Nicollet Diner. Relocated to the former Ichiban space across from the Hyatt, the diner is once again open 24 hours a day, offering breakfast hotcakes nonstop. The bright white-and-blue space is classic and welcoming at any hour, just like the Seriously French Toast made from split and grilled croissants with a dollop of blueberries.

Happy hour, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., is a welcome sight for hospital workers getting off the night shift, just as the Wakin Bakin burger with a fried egg might be the best thing to meet the 3 a.m. gaze of the next generation of club kids.

1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-399-6258