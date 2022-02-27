New and Upcoming Restaurants We're Excited About in 2022

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams A selection of pastries available from the Mother Dough Bakery counter in the Capella Tower lobby A selection of pastries available from the Mother Dough Bakery counter in the Capella Tower lobby

New Restaurants Coming in 2022

Arts and Rec

Seven Points in Uptown will get an arcade bar à la Can Can Wonderland. Lake & Hennepin

Four Seasons

The global hotel comes to downtown with Gavin Kaysen’s new full-service Mediterranean bar and restaurant. Washington & Hennepin

Ribnick Project

Also from Fhima, look for a speakeasy with Moulin Rouge tendencies to take over the former furrier building. North Loop

Guacaya Bistreaux

Latin American tapas dining with great patio action coming this spring. North Loop

The Apostle Supper Club

Brian and Sarah Ingram will open this swank club with a voodoo tiki bar soon in 2022. Downtown St. Paul

Vinai

This is the year for Yia Vang’s full-service Hmong restaurant to finally open; we feel it! Northeast

Mario’s

The owners of Estelle are creating a pizza-and-sub pub on Cleveland. Merriam Park

Wineside

A former Champps will become a wine store, wine bar, bistro, and market from the Top Ten Liquors owners. Ridgedale

Butcher and the Boar

The Jester Concepts crew will reopen the smoky meats palace in a building tucked off the main drag of Washington Ave. North Loop

Wrecktangle

The Detroit-style pizza mavens will take over the former Falafel King spot with squarish pizzas and a full bar. Lake & Lyndale

Still New Restaurants That You Should try

Mother Dough

David Fhima is unleashing his famous bread-baking skills on downtown with this all-day coffee café. Capella Tower, Mpls.

Sidecar at the Tap

Former Adrian’s Tavern is now a stylish cocktail bar adjacent to sibling Town Hall Tap. The back patio will rock. 4812 Chicago Ave., South Mpls.

Petite Atelier

Look for ticketed dinners, or book your own stylish table at Jamie Malone's new workshop. North Loop

Creekside Supper Club

A real Wisco old-fashioned is ready for you at this true homage to northern supper clubs. 4820 Chicago Ave., South Mpls.

Toma Mojo Grill

Tilia alum Chef Paul Backer is betting that we'll love fast healthy food with Spanish flavors. 12977 Ridgedale Dr., Mtka.

Owamni

The Sioux Chef's restaurant has brought Indigenous ingredients and cooking to the forefront. 420 S. 1st St., Mpls.

Tattersall River Falls

The distillers have a new production facility across the river, with a full-service casual restaurant. River Falls, WI

Ama Sushi

Momos and sushi are the ticket at this approachable Japanese-Tibetan spot. 5033 France Ave. S., Mpls.

All Saints

Industry vets resurrected the Bardo space, and the wood-fired cuisine has been the toast of winter. 222 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls.

EaTo

Eastside is now a bottle shop, pizza place, specialty market, and good time all rolled into one. 305 Washington Ave. S., Mpls.

The Get Down Coffee Co.

Houston White's Camdentown community hub offers a great cup of coffee and a welcoming vibe. 1500 44th Ave. N., Mpls.

A-Side Public House

Tucked away in the West Seventh hood, this little coffee bar, kitchen, and brewpub brings them in. 754 Randolph Ave., St. Paul

LUSH

The cinder-block cabaret has been given a full makeover, complete with Betty and Earl's biscuits. 990 Central Ave. NE, Mpls.

Pau Hana

The folks behind Lake and Irving have opened this south metro homage to Pacific Island eating. 14435 Hwy. 13, Savage

Khâluna

Ann Ahmed's newest spot brings all the flavors and feels from warmer SE Asian climes. 4000 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls.

Nouvelle Brewing

Pig Ate My Pizza has morphed into a brewpub with an innovative, rotating menu. 4124 Broadway Ave. W., Robbinsdale