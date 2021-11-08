The New "Rules" of Gathering

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock Toasting Wine Glasses

To say that our holiday gatherings are going to be different this year from last, is a bit of an understatement. Last year they really didn’t happen, or they were shifted and shaped into something that was more of an attempt to capture a feeling: toasting each other on Zoom, singing carols from the porch, cooking dinner from a kit.

While we are still cautious in many ways, this year feels like a return to the crowded table, to the physical clinking of glasses that happens when a good joke is told in the moment. And yet we can’t deny that we’ve been changed, that the way we see the gathering has changed, and there’s definitely reason to celebrate that, too.

The first rule is: really, there are no rules.

We’ve proven we can adapt and shimmy through any holiday, and it works! You do you. Let’s just call these a six-pack of guidelines.

Embrace the reset.

You don’t HAVE to make the torturous three-bean-seven-ways dip that you always hated making before, because you didn’t make it last year and the clock kept ticking. So much of holidays are traditions, but perhaps we’ve been given a moment to consider whether those traditions still suit the current day, with the current people. You’re not giving up on the past, you’re creating new traditions, marking your era. And no one liked that dip anyway.

Dust bunnies are allowed at the party.

I have always held this as mantra anyway, and have had wildly great gatherings. Perfection is not what others seek in you, warmth and hospitality should trump a spotless floor, and we all understand that with life’s limited bandwidth, sometimes you can’t have both. Cookbook author Alison Roman once told me, “I would rather see you than not see you. I don't want to not invite you over because I'm worried of what you might think of my apartment or my execution of a dish, or like it's not clean enough or I didn't have time to make this certain thing ... no, I'd rather see you and hang out. We have what we have.”

Go with your strengths

You are not a professional entertainer. Unless of course you are. But most of us tend to excel in one area of entertaining, while coming up a bit short in others. You make killer cocktails and cheese boards, but your timing with big dinners is not exactly elite: all the sides are done, but the meat is going to be another 45 minutes (ahem, been there), and everyone is drunk. Maybe instead of said feast, you do just cocktails and snacks. Maybe you agree to do the main, and assign the sides to others. Maybe you commit to never attempting dessert again, because you are savory skilled, not sweet. Play to your best side, and let the rest flow.

Accept chaos, give yourself grace.

Know that things will go awry, and that all will not be lost (the best lesson of the last year). Stowing some Heggie’s in the freezer and keeping a case of Summit EPA stashed in the garage will act as buffer for anxiety. If someone brings three friends without telling you, if you run out of wine, if you burn the bird, you have something just as lovely and nourishing to present: because it’s arriving on the table with grace and gratitude. Often, that chaos is the extra sauce that gives a gathering a bit of spice, making it more memorable anyway.

Splurge.

On something. On anything. Have you always wanted a silver champagne bucket? Don’t wait for it to be given, find one and use is as your centerpiece for the night. Have you always wanted to make a beef wellington? Go for it, why not. Grab that bottle of champs that you can pop before everyone arrives, sipping while you prep veggies. Keep your leggings, but add a sequined top. Buy the good butter. After a long spell of just surviving, it’s time to celebrate the way that you are thriving: whatever that looks like. Small extravagances and simple joys actually pay big glowing dividends and your guests will feel the warmth.