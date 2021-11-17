× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Scallops in a black bowl

All Saints, Scallops

Freshly opened in Northeast, this chef-driven restaurant doesn’t want to leave protein behind; it just doesn’t need it to be primary in the dish. These perfectly seared scallops are really vehicles for the vibrant carrot hummus, and you can’t miss the potency of the shaved fennel with bursts of orange that make the bite. 222 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-259-7507, allsaintsmpls.com

cauliflower and burrata with a spicy peanut sauce

Cardamom, Cauliflower

The new all-day café at the Walker offers a menu that is veggie-heavy and has a knack for making the plates both beautiful and unexpected. While cauliflower and burrata are both common ingredients on the veggie eater’s roster, rarely are they so perfectly combined like this with a spicy peanut sauce. 723 Vineland Pl., Mpls., at the Walker Art Center, 612-375-7542, cardamommpls.com

a Reuben subs beets for the pastrami

The Block, Pheobe

It’s masquerading as a suburban tavern, but The Block’s casual menu is full of vegetarian and vegan plates that sit in equal space with their meaty counterparts. This veggie take on a Reuben subs beets for the pastrami (delivering the color you want) and lets the sauerkraut be the appropriate star. That vegan cheese is as creamy and melty as you hope. 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com