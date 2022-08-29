× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams summer drinks made with Mezcal

Pedro Wolcott didn’t want a whiskey bar for his Panamanian North Loop spot, so he hired the Meteor Bar team to create a mezcal and tequila bar menu for him. Get the Cascarita or the Leche de Tigre. 337 Washington Ave. N., Mpls. guacayabistreaux.com

The Oaxacan is basically a mezcal old-fashioned that’s given a soft side with peach flavors and kick with chili. 211 N. 1st St., Mpls., spoonandstable.com

The Brujita Linda plays the smokiness of mezcal against the sweetness of strawberries and the spice of chilies. 510 Groveland Ave., Mpls., psmpls.com

Commit with a whole pitcher of mezcal margaritas. The bar team throws in a little of Tattersall’s Orange Crema to round out the flavors. 1414 NE Quincy St., Mpls., centrompls.com