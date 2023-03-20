Marty's Deli Now Open in Northeast

× Expand Photo by John Haynes Person Making Sandwich

Suddenly, playing the long game doesn’t seem so strange. In this fast-paced, on-demand, instant-gratification world, it’s hard to be patient. But patience has been on Martha Polacek’s side.

After a few years of hauling sandwiches and bread all over town for her pop-ups, she’s finally seeing the payoff: A small corner storefront on Lowry in Northeast Minneapolis is the new, permanent home of Marty’s Deli and such locally famous sandwiches as The Pool and Yacht (chicken salad with capers and pickled fennel between two bouncy fresh slabs of focaccia).

Opening week was a madhouse with lines out the door, partly due to the announcement of a new breakfast sandwich that blew fans’ minds. Believe the hype—it has been proven over two years: That perfectly dense yet soft daily-made focaccia, having made loyal friends all over town, is ready to hold court.

400 Lowry Ave. NE, Mpls., martysdeli.com