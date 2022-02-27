Lush: When Art Supports Business Supports Art

× Expand Photographs by Eliesa Johnson photographs by eliesa johnson Crystal Belle and Nikki Vixxen are among the new ownership group behind LUSH, bringing dinner and drag together for more than a sideshow.

Drag is everywhere. In the year of our Lady RuPaul 2021, we could find drag queens on prime-time TV, in story hours at the libraries, singing their hearts out during brunch shows, and even dressing as the Grinch for holiday tea spectaculars. It’s safe to say that drag has gone mainstream.

And yet. Drag still feels like a pop-up, an event, a sideshow attraction. What if you leave a restaurant saying, “That was the best drag show I’ve ever seen?” And what if you leave a drag show saying, “That was the best food I’ve ever eaten?” Well, girl, welcome 2022 to the stage, because a new show is about to start.

It’s happening at LUSH. Instead of a drag show featuring food as an afterthought or a restaurant treating a drag show like just another trivia night, there’s a real synergy to the new ownership team in Northeast. On the food side, Betty and Earl’s Biscuit Kitchen owners, Jennifer Lueck and Fox 9/myTalk 107.1’s Jason Matheson, have partnered up with performers Andrew Rausch and Jared Lawrence, who go by Crystal Belle and Nikki Vixxen onstage.

× Expand Hamburger, fries and an ice tea

“It’s really gratifying that we get to work on our art in our own space,” Belle and Vixxen told me shortly before they opened, “and that having such great food will bring a whole new level of patron to this art.” Betty and Earl’s biscuits already have a rabid following in the Twin Cities, and the biscuit business will be able to grow and expand its production by using the LUSH kitchen space for more than just restaurant service.

“Look, for all the glam that’s on the stage, the food should be equal,” Matheson says. “We hope that all people come for a good time, whether that’s on the plate or on the stage.” The team plans to bring a top-tier experience whether you’re gay, straight, bored, hungry, on a date, by yourself, in need of a drink, or just wandering in to see what all the fuss is about.