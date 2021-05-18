× Expand Illustration by Chris Gash Illustration of a fork/hand giving the thumbs down sign

The rally has been legendary. While I certainly never thought that we’d see the entire hospitality industry shut down in one fell swoop, I’ve been equally stunned by the level of support our eating community has offered. When we said, “Buy gift cards!” you said, “How many?” When we said, “Order takeout!” you said, “How many times a week?” The show of love was palpable, and it carried many a restaurateur through the darkest days.

And while we were all buying gift cards and on our third trip of the week to the city for takeout (because we shunned the third-party delivery systems that do wrong by our local restaurants), we understood that this was not normal times. We looked the other way when we had to wait an hour past the pickup time to get food. We got it; systems were new. We shrugged off the takeout container that was tipped sideways and bled through the bag, leaving a sauce stain in the shape of Uzbekistan on our front seat. We got it; staffing was short and good containers were an expensive item that might not work or fit the budget this month. I’d rather have Uzbekistan sauce than no sauce at all—please don’t close!

I was with you through it all, and I’ll admit it, the soggy buns and the forgotten side salads were a little frustrating. And yet, I often bristled when someone complained on social media how it was unacceptable that no one was answering the phone at their local pizza place. Still, in the back of my mind, I had a concern. It felt like a hot little button of worry that lit up at 4 am: What if we lose service?

Before we get to that particular anxiety, let’s just level-set with the understanding that the guest isn’t always right. If you’ve read any of my columns this year, you know that I champion the destruction of that motto. The entitled must understand that the service industry is not there to cater to every loving whim; our wish is actually not their command. I’m not asking to get back to eating an entire burger and then telling the server it wasn’t right and you want it comped. That behavior can go away forever. But I’m worried that between rules and regulations and fast handoffs at the curb, we’re losing the idea of hospitality. That late-stage pandemic semi-lockdown has worn us all thin, on both sides, and we have resigned ourselves to “That sucks. Oh well.”

Making it worse is the growth of the franchise ghost kitchen, like Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen or Mario’s Tortas Lopez. There is literally no there there. While locally founded delivery-/takeout-only ghost kitchens are run by owners who still have a stake in making local guests happy, the ones run by national organizations and fronted by celebrity names have no skin in that game. Hourly workers fill online orders, and there is no one who wants to hear that your fries were missing sour cream. Why would they care? Mario Lopez isn’t checking in to see how it’s going.

What I’m most fearful of is a transactional food culture—where we lose human contact. Because that’s where we lose even more: understanding, humility, and humanity. If we don’t start moving toward an easy give-and-take—where feedback is used to understand this delicate relationship we are all so desperate to save—we might lose it. Eaters may have to rejigger some expectations, but an honest exchange of feedback, especially when things don’t go so well, should be valued as constructive and part of creating a stronger model for the future. Not everyone is a “Karen” because they are unhappy. If a local restaurant can’t own its mistakes, it might as well be Mario Lopez.

Above all, this comes down to communication, which, ironically, has never been easier. Or harder. When there’s a lot of fear and anger in the world, for a lot of good reasons, it seems to seep into everyday exchanges. If you find that your delivery of wonton soup has only one wonton, maybe it shouldn’t send you into a paroxysm of weeping followed by an enraged Yelp review. And maybe if your restaurant gets a call from someone who says that they feel they got slighted on the wontons in their soup, you shouldn’t go into an angry harangue blaming them for ordering during peak hours.

Hospitality is generosity, and it can work from both sides of the table. Actually, it has to. As we creep back to normalcy and rediscover our favorite places, I’m hopeful that we can engage in the art of service and hospitality in new ways that will keep us evolving and enjoying each other’s company.