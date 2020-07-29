15 Local Sodas to Sip On

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Lots of local soda pop

A generation of Minnesotans can remember the first time they realized some people in the world refer to “pop” as “soda.”

These were the years (say the mid-’70s) we ran to The Pop Shoppe to refill two-liter bottles with lime rickey. But the times they are, um, a-changing?

When we speak of the new fizzy drinks, we speak of craft soda. Once we got the hankering to make our own local beers and spirits, we turned next to the sweet stuff. In fact, since breweries can sell only beverages that they make themselves, many craft sodas debuted as the N/A options in local taprooms.

So let’s embrace the new fresh flavors in surprising combinations and sassy bottles and cans with graphics that, well, pop.