15 Local Sodas to Sip On

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Lots of local soda pop
A generation of Minnesotans can remember the first time they realized some people in the world refer to “pop” as “soda.”
These were the years (say the mid-’70s) we ran to The Pop Shoppe to refill two-liter bottles with lime rickey. But the times they are, um, a-changing?
When we speak of the new fizzy drinks, we speak of craft soda. Once we got the hankering to make our own local beers and spirits, we turned next to the sweet stuff. In fact, since breweries can sell only beverages that they make themselves, many craft sodas debuted as the N/A options in local taprooms.
So let’s embrace the new fresh flavors in surprising combinations and sassy bottles and cans with graphics that, well, pop.
1 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Big Watt
Doesn’t flavored caffeinated water count as soda? Who needs the sugar when you get the buzz? bigwattcoffee.com
2 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Buddy’s
When breweries in New Ulm couldn’t make beer during Prohibition, they made Buddy’s. Good? Well, it’s stuck around since 1919. buddyssodas.com
3 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Dang! That’s Good
Across the border, Milwaukee’s Italian Cherry Soda has been a summer staple since the 1960s. It’s all about the maraschino. imperialflavors.com
4 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Earl Giles
Leave it to a local cocktail maker and distiller to craft the best ginger beer on the market. Where’s the whiskey? earlgiles.com
5 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Killebrew Root Beer
The Twins are no longer on hiatus, so why not get a summer slugger, named after Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew, to celebrate? killebrewrootbeer.com
6 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Lift Bridge Brewery
The Stillwater brewery takes its popular beer flavor and goes soft drink with Mini Donut Cream Soda. liftbridgebrewery.com
7 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
North Star Craft Soda
From the folks behind Whistler, these four sodas are made with purified water and pure cane sugar for a cleaner, simpler flavor. northstarsoda.com
8 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Northern Soda
Until its taproom reopens, drive up to Northern Soda for curbside pickup and drive away with some Minnesota Apple. northernsoda.com
9 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Northern Soda
This Arden Hills soda company knows how to sell a Minnesota summer with boat-worthy cans of Pontoon Punch and root beer. northernsoda.com
10 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Spring Grove
Clean, clear, and naturally sweetened sodas from Minnesota’s Driftless area. springgrovesodapop.com
11 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Tree Fort
It’s a brother-and-sister team behind these all-natural sodas: old-time recipes prepared with real juice, real honey, and real extracts. treefortsoda.com
12 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Whistler
A timeless bottle shape filled with more than 35 flavors, ranging from the classic cream soda to the innovative blood orange ginger. whistlersoda.com
13 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop
In Spring Lake Park, where they bottle Whistler sodas, you’ll also find Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop, with local and national boutique soda brands of every flavor. Blue Sun runs a few fun drink lines out of the back, like W.T. Heck sodas, with dill pickle and blue cheese flavors; Serenity Sodas, with flavor combos like orange and cinnamon soda; and Billy’s Bubble Pop, which messes with your mind (lime flavor is red, grape flavor is yellow, orange flavor is green). bluesunsodashop.com
14 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shops
In Spring Lake Park, where they bottle Whistler sodas, you’ll also find Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop, with local and national boutique soda brands of every flavor. Blue Sun runs a few fun drink lines out of the back, like W.T. Heck sodas, with dill pickle and blue cheese flavors; Serenity Sodas, with flavor combos like orange and cinnamon soda; and Billy’s Bubble Pop, which messes with your mind (lime flavor is red, grape flavor is yellow, orange flavor is green). bluesunsodashop.com
15 of 15
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop
In Spring Lake Park, where they bottle Whistler sodas, you’ll also find Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop, with local and national boutique soda brands of every flavor. Blue Sun runs a few fun drink lines out of the back, like W.T. Heck sodas, with dill pickle and blue cheese flavors; Serenity Sodas, with flavor combos like orange and cinnamon soda; and Billy’s Bubble Pop, which messes with your mind (lime flavor is red, grape flavor is yellow, orange flavor is green). bluesunsodashop.com