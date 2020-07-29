15 Local Sodas to Sip On

Crack open a Minnesota-made soda and enjoy a sober day on the patio. Coke Zero is not our state drink, people!

A generation of Minnesotans can remember the first time they realized some people in the world refer to “pop” as “soda.”

These were the years (say the mid-’70s) we ran to The Pop Shoppe to refill two-liter bottles with lime rickey. But the times they are, um, a-changing?

When we speak of the new fizzy drinks, we speak of craft soda. Once we got the hankering to make our own local beers and spirits, we turned next to the sweet stuff. In fact, since breweries can sell only beverages that they make themselves, many craft sodas debuted as the N/A options in local taprooms.

So let’s embrace the new fresh flavors in surprising combinations and sassy bottles and cans with graphics that, well, pop.

Abrams_Soda-078.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Big Watt

Doesn’t flavored caffeinated water count as soda? Who needs the sugar when you get the buzz? bigwattcoffee.com

Abrams_Soda-101.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Buddy’s

When breweries in New Ulm couldn’t make beer during Prohibition, they made Buddy’s. Good? Well, it’s stuck around since 1919. buddyssodas.com

Abrams_Soda-099.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Dang! That’s Good

Across the border, Milwaukee’s Italian Cherry Soda has been a summer staple since the 1960s. It’s all about the maraschino. imperialflavors.com

Abrams_Soda-073.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Earl Giles

Leave it to a local cocktail maker and distiller to craft the best ginger beer on the market. Where’s the whiskey? earlgiles.com

Abrams_Soda-114.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Killebrew Root Beer

The Twins are no longer on hiatus, so why not get a summer slugger, named after Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew,  to celebrate? killebrewrootbeer.com

Abrams_Soda-071.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Lift Bridge Brewery

The Stillwater brewery takes its popular beer flavor and goes soft drink with Mini Donut Cream Soda. liftbridgebrewery.com

Abrams_Soda-126.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

North Star Craft Soda

From the folks behind Whistler, these four sodas are made with purified water and pure cane sugar for a cleaner, simpler flavor. northstarsoda.com

Abrams_Soda-088.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Northern Soda

Until its taproom reopens, drive up to Northern Soda for curbside pickup and drive away with some Minnesota Apple. northernsoda.com

Abrams_Soda-086.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Northern Soda 

This Arden Hills soda company knows how to sell a Minnesota summer with boat-worthy cans of Pontoon Punch and root beer. northernsoda.com

Abrams_Soda-116.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Spring Grove

Clean, clear, and naturally sweetened sodas from Minnesota’s Driftless area. springgrovesodapop.com

Abrams_Soda-130.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Tree Fort

It’s a brother-and-sister team behind these all-natural sodas: old-time recipes prepared with real juice, real honey, and real extracts. treefortsoda.com

Abrams_Soda-102.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Whistler

A timeless bottle shape  filled with more than 35 flavors, ranging from the classic cream soda to the innovative blood orange ginger. whistlersoda.com

Abrams_Soda-135.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop

In Spring Lake Park, where they bottle Whistler sodas, you’ll also find Blue Sun Soda and Sweets Shop, with local and national boutique soda brands of every flavor. Blue Sun runs a few fun drink lines out of the back, like W.T. Heck sodas, with dill pickle and blue cheese flavors; Serenity Sodas, with flavor combos like orange and cinnamon soda; and Billy’s Bubble Pop, which messes with your mind (lime flavor is red, grape flavor is yellow, orange flavor is green). bluesunsodashop.com

Abrams_Soda-120.jpg

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams

