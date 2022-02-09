Khâluna Is a Beach Vacation, Right Here

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams rainbow rice bowl

What’s the fastest way to reach a luxurious, white-sand Thai beach resort from Minneapolis? Pop through Khâluna’s door off the corner of 40th and Lyndale. Admire the glow, the sand-white luminous glow. Settle beneath one of the enormous wooden saucers emitting that warm light, the ones that sparkle into your imagination and quickly give you the feeling you’re sitting within a cabana of beach palms. Summon a Spanish-style gin and tonic, and you will receive not merely a drink but the kind of thing that every vacation requires: a drink that seems magical, enchanted, and nothing to do with home. It’s a crystal balloon on a thin glass wand filled with spheres of white and pink dragon fruit swimming through a tonic fruity with the smell of jujube dates. What are jujube dates? Who cares! You’re on vacation and freed from the burden of having to know all things all day.

Next, request the chicken samosas, and receive a tray of origami-like triangles with pomegranate jewels scattered about, filled with a sort of minced chicken curry that’s heavy on the dusky, smoky flavors of sunsets and wood fires. Ask for the Rainbow Rice and receive a magic trick: Squeeze lime on it, says your server, and it will change from blue to lavender. If you have brought children, let them take turns with the lime and let them toss the peanuts and red cabbage and all the little mounds of colorful things arranged around the rice like colors on an artist’s paint palette. Then mound their plates with the pretty stuff. It’s mild and fruity and perfect for little ones. Now it’s time for the adults to enjoy adult joys.

Get the mango fish! It arrives, a noble bow, a cornucopia of plenty, a fish arcing up so nose and tail meet. The whole thing is filleted into a dozen crispy chunks, arranged back upon the bow of the skeleton, all of it crowned with a rainbow of a mango-tamarind slaw made of matchsticks of mango, handfuls of bright flower petals, and a garden of herbs. Each bite is vacation-perfect, fun, light, nonthreatening. It’s like a Mexican beach fish taco without the tortilla, or a treat from any tropical beach resort you can imagine—fresh catch plus fruit.

What a needed getaway in this world where travel remains difficult. Cutting-edge cocktails, courtesy of veteran bartender and Khâluna’s beverage director Trish Gavin. Bold and authoritative mastery of the food of Southeast Asia, where Thailand and Laos and Vietnam nestle together, by chef and owner Ann Ahmed. This is Ahmed’s third restaurant, after Brooklyn Park’s Lemon Grass and Golden Valley’s Lat14, and it is her best. Her most ambitious, her first in the city, her kick-down-the-door entrance into elite dining circles. It’s not just her best restaurant; it’s a statement of chef power and pride in her Laotian heritage that’s as delightful as anything on the plates.

I think back to a conversation I had with Ahmed in 2007. I was trying to get some facts for a glowing review of Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine, a place I called a “revelation” because of the confidence shown in dishes like the Crazy Duck—a laab variation that I described as “getting knocked out by a duck of bliss” back then and can still see before me today, all mint and scallions and other herbs, robust and savory. I knew then that Ahmed was a star, but our conversation went in an unanticipated direction. You can’t write that I’m Laotian, I recall her saying. Enemies who would pull out an inter-Southeast-Asian racism card, which would denote Thai-born Thais as great chefs and anyone else as less than. I had firsthand knowledge of this—my work voicemail was peppered with poison messages that I should look into this or that restaurant, as the chefs were not “really” Thai.

In a town where the best French chef was Minnesota-born and named Watson, I never had much patience for any of that, but I did keep the Lao bit out of the story, for who am I to tell a 20-something woman chef how to fight her struggle?

I was delighted in 2018 when Ahmed opened her chef-driven pan-Asian bistro Lat14 with Lao dishes proudly called out beside Thai and Filipino dishes. Lao people have had a hard road. Most in Minnesota are refugees from the time during the Vietnam War when the United States dropped more bombs on Laos than we did in all of Europe during World War II, but they don’t have as large a community here as the Vietnamese or Hmong.

“My great-uncle’s family was one of the first Lao families in Minnesota, we think, sponsored by a church in Winona,” Ahmed remembers today. “My aunts and uncles had a little Lao market on Eat Street, and my mom cooked at Sawatdee. When I was 7, 8 years old, I ran around, hanging on refrigerator doors looking for jeows for my sticky rice. My mom did not want me to pursue restaurant life. I bought that first restaurant in 2005 basically without seeing it, and I wasn’t comfortable coming out as a Lao chef until quite a few years later.”

× Expand Chef-owner Ann Ahmed in the back room kitchen where she teaches classes. Chef-owner Ann Ahmed in the back room kitchen where she teaches classes.

Serendipitously, just before the pandemic, Ahmed traveled to Laos and got a crash course on diverse Lao cooking styles and techniques. She was invited to the country by the Lao Food Foundation, which is trying, through food, to raise awareness about the great number of unexploded bombs the United States left behind in Laos that still threaten the population.

“It changed the way I was cooking,” Ahmed says. “I learned to cook basically a Minnesota adaptation of my family’s Laotian food. Learning this mastery and wisdom from ancient times just gave me some insights and ideas I think I’ll be using forever. I try not to be political or talk about Laos. It’s something that’s haunting to my family to talk about. They had to flee their home, abandon everything. It’s still very traumatic to talk about. They try to focus on today, and so do I.”

So, let’s return to the present and consider Ahmed’s latest take on duck, my actual favorite dish at Khâluna. For this, Ahmed ages a D’Artagnan Rohan duck breast, sears it, and arranges slices in a fan of petals around a vibrant laab herb salad dressed with roasted and caramelized lemongrass and chilies. This treatment gives the greens incredible depth, which, when paired with the rich duck, creates that unique sensuous pleasure when every dimension of a dish is maximized—the fresh, the lush, the bold. I’ve long said that duck breast is the semi-secret dish with which all the top restaurant chefs in Minneapolis joust, and this one clearly shows Ahmed is in the tournament with any of our most elite white-tablecloth joints.

In addition to the exquisite food, Ahmed has done herself a great service by working so closely with beverage director Trish Gavin, who not only created one of the most thrilling cocktail lists of the last decade, and an epic nonalcoholic program, but has also crafted a list as attuned and flattering to Ahmed’s food as a gilt rococo frame around a rococo painting. Gavin told me she had 10 months during the pandemic to play, and she spent it juicing fresh turmeric till her teeth turned yellow, tinkering with elements for two noteworthy bespoke tonic formulations, and experimenting with all manner of infusions of everything from green coffee to jujube dates.

When I quizzed her on why coconut ghee here and what Batavia Arrack van Oosten brought there, Gavin noted, “Some of Ann’s food is so mild; some of it is intense. She’s so passionate about all of it. To me the question is, ‘How do you enhance, complement, and not overwhelm?’” In the end, I concluded the excellence and delight of the cocktail program is not so much in the zillion intriguing ingredients and details but in the overall culinary teamwork. “I care as much about the food as I do about the drinks,” Gavin told me. “We both have room to stretch and do cool things, and what more is there? She works so hard to make her food beautiful. I feel like that effort needs to be matched.”

The whole experience of Khâluna is a joy, which I imagine will be entirely obvious to anyone persistent enough to score a reservation. Personally, I only got in by standing in the snow before the doors opened to get a seat at the first-come-first-served bar. Worth it!

I can, however, offer one insider tip which isn’t immediately obvious. Look carefully at the menu and you’ll notice a section of jeows (rhymes with chows). These are like concentrated salsas or relishes. In Laos, you’d have them with plain sticky rice or with rice and other plain meats or vegetables. When Ahmed was little, they were her favorite, the thing she wanted instead of any other food, the thing she’d ransack the fridge for, her secret pleasure. Khâluna is the first fine-dining restaurant where I’ve seen them on the menu. The roasted tomato one is complex and fruity, the roasted mushroom one jungly and smoky, the roasted green chili one like a castanet of popping spice sensed through bright grass.

If you order all three and sticky rice, you can get a window into the culinary heart of one of our city’s finest upcoming chefs. Or you can just pretend you’re getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse into life at a five-star resort and what the chef has at home when she slides out the back door of luxury and glamour and pauses to feed her own precious soul.

4000 Lyndale Ave S., Mpls., 612-345-5199, khaluna.com