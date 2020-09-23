This Fall, Take a Trip to Keepsake Cidery

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Four bottles of apple cider

One of the most important food sites in the great state of Minnesota is the two-and-a-half-acre front orchard at Keepsake Cidery in Dundas, just southeast of Northfield, where founder Nate Watters has planted dozens of weirdo heirloom apple trees. They crouch and twist and list in their rows, some scrawny, some flopsy-full. These awkward strivings bear apples that resemble lemon-tinted Ping-Pong balls or apples that look like potatoes.

Hand-painted wooden signs at the ends of the rows call out their names: Yarlington Mill, Ashmead’s Kernel, Keepsake, Chisel Jersey, Wickson Crab, and, when the nursery doesn’t seem to have sent what was ordered, Hoonose. (Hint: Sound it out.) Big poofs of native pollinator-friendly flowers stand with the signs: pink echinacea stretching its face to the sun, wild aster so heavy with blooms it bows to the ground in purple- and-green rainbows.

Every flower face vibrates with the pollinating critters who turn apple blossoms into apple fruits, while each fence post chirps with busy songbirds bent on turning these pollinators into dinner. Hawks circle overhead, keeping an eye on the songbirds, rabbits, and voles of the orchard, along with the fish and assorted wildlife of the Cannon River, just a few hundred yards away, past a stand of old-growth forest.

While I know that the original text of the Bible had Adam and Eve picking a “fruit” from the Garden of Eden (not the apple that was later added in European translation), when I stand in Keepsake’s orchard and see so much vital, chirping, buzzing life all around, I think: Actually, this is it, the Garden of Eden itself. All God’s creatures in a tooth to bloom pile from soil microbes to turkey vultures seemingly a mile up.

I also love this bit of orchard because you can pour its vitality right into your mouth, in the form of some of the best dry cider made in the United States. It’s not only dry—it’s herbal, nutty, sophisticated stuff that I am reluctant to compare to European ciders but must. I dislike that old, pre–Ronald Reagan cliché that European food and drink comes from a different and better culture than American food and drink—but then my hand is forced because American artisanal ciders are basically where American beer was before Reagan. It’s a state both embryonic and resting on thousands of years of cultural and agricultural history, obvious to those in-the-know, invisible to everyone else.

Here’s how to be in the know when you visit Keepsake, which you absolutely should. If you want to start with the absolute basic, get the Wild Dry Cider. That’s the standard-bearer, with Keepsake’s guiding principles right in the name. “Wild” is a reference to the spontaneous fermentation done by only the wild yeast and bacteria living on the outside of every apple—and in the air, and everywhere else. “Dry” means letting those natural fermentation creators ferment until they’ve turned nearly all the natural sugar in the apples into alcohol. Many American cider makers buy yeast to do this work, but Watters prefers the unique flavors that wild fermentation brings: the interesting herbal notes, the winey medicinal flavors, the bit of tooth and claw that comes from the glass and tells of the orchard and basswood around it. This Wild Dry is aged for at least eight months, and sometimes for many years more in the bottle to soften and deepen it. When I taste it, I get prairie hay and apple, oak leaf and oat biscuit.

× Expand Couple in front of tasting room The orchard’s tasting room/barn, where there’s often live music in the yard.

If you want to start a little gentler, try the Wild Medium. It is stabilized before the fermenting forces within render it fully dry, leaving the final product noticeably more apple-like, with discernible stone fruit fragrances, too. Medium cider Currant Aronia is likely the easiest point of entry for the artisanal cider novice, as the cider is fermented with currants and Aronia berries, grown on the 24-acre farm surrounding the orchard. The resulting cider becomes rosy mauve, rich with the flavors of black currants and fragrant with the blueberry/blackberry scents of Aronia. It reminds me of a Kir Royale spontaneously generated from Minnesota’s climate.

For those seeking more esoteric joys, try the dry cider Chestnut Single Varietal Wild, made with a single old heirloom variety called Chestnut Crab. Eaten fresh, this might be my favorite apple. It tastes like an apple but also like chestnut purée—nutty, chestnutty, yet somehow like a fresh buttery cheese. Through Keepsake’s fermentation, it veers into never-tasted territory between a vermouth and scotch and cider—menthol, thyme, heath smoke, and apples. When you ferment something that wasn’t very sweet to begin with, you are in real cider territory. It creates a product that’s less like grape wine—in that grapes are full of obvious sugar, some of which typically remains, whereas this dry cider edges more toward a grain ferment with less obvious sugars, like you end up with in whiskey.

× Expand Direction post The house specialty is toasties (cheese sandwiches).

Keepsake’s double-black-diamond expert run is the dry cider River Valley Reserve. Watters’s favorite, it is the one where he lets his Cannon River Valley freak flag fly without tying it to any rules. It’s got a whang, a bone-deep, winey wildflower-and-garter-snake slither. Fruitier than the Chestnut Crab cider, it’s more fragrant in every dimension than the others: half flora (apple blossom, sage flower) and half fauna (rabbit track, breeze from a pheasant’s wing). There’s nowhere else in the world you can explore these tastes—not Spain, not New Hampshire, not anywhere. And while plenty of local liquor stores carry some Keepsake bottles, nobody carries as many as the tasting room in Dundas. It’s worth the trip.

It’s also worth the trip because tasting good cider from an American orchard, in that orchard, is as rare and special an experience as any you can have in this country—and it’s a bit of an underdog strike for truth, in its way. This is because American artisanal cider isn’t merely underappreciated; in many circles it is both unknown and suspect.

As Americans, most of us have simply never learned about the history of alcoholic apple cider. How tiny bitter apples came from the mountain regions of Kazakhstan thousands of years ago and spread, by merchants on the Silk Road, all over Europe and North America. We don’t understand the lingo of the old heirloom varieties, when bitter, tannic, and highly acidic apples were desirable because they made cider that lasted. Ever heard of bittersharps? Ever heard of spitters, as a good thing? Like, they’re so tannic and bitter they make you spit and that’s good? If so, you’re part of the smallest percentage of us that got the good news about American cider.

Alternately, this all might seem suspect to you, if you are pretty sure that alcoholic apple cider is roughly in the same ballpark as apple soda, Apple Jacks, apple-flavored Jack Daniel’s, and new Busch Light Apple—that is, apple means sweet and probably laced with headache. “I can’t tell you how many times I’m standing in a liquor store, trying to get people to sample my cider, for free, and they just holler: ‘Oh no!’ and scurry past as fast as they can go,” Watters tells me while he mimes throwing an arm over his mouth to block any possible cider getting in.

Watters planted all these trees in this lovely tiny six-acre orchard beginning in 2014, after moving to Dundas from Minneapolis with his wife, Tracy Jonkman, because of its community and fertile soil. In these liquor stores, he watches 20-somethings struggle past, weighed down with cases and cases of White Claw. Unlike his cider, which is made with natural fermentation and wild yeast, White Claw, of course, is very much not natural. It has nothing to do with a wildflower-packed orchard and the buzzing bees of southern Minnesota. This cider maker wonders, What if all the world’s White Claw drinkers can’t taste what’s good about natural cider, because they’re so attuned to artificial flavors?

Watters admits that whenever a bright-eyed would-be cider-startup businessman hits him up for advice on how to get rich in the cider business, he tells them to choose the opposite path: Spend all your money on branding, get a warehouse space near the airport or rail terminal, import international apple purée, and use that to create well-branded under-$10 six-packs. Because that’s what liquor stores want. Real cider made in Minnesota using apples grown in Minnesota can’t actually be made for that little money.

× Expand Several taps pouring a glass of cider The taproom has the full lineup of ciders and some to take home.

Only a few American cider makers use 100 percent local apples. “And at Keepsake we’ll keep the cider in bottles for years and years,” he adds. “That’s pretty crazy. It really doesn’t make economic sense. But it’s the only thing I care about. It is incredibly hard to sell long-aged, spontaneously fermented cider. If it wasn’t for the tasting room, we wouldn’t be here,” especially in this time of pandemic, with so many of the highest-profile restaurants that promoted Keepsake having closed. The Bachelor Farmer crew, for instance, were huge fans.

“In Minnesota, we should be proud of what we make. Nobody in Normandy uses apples from a different region in France, let alone a different country,” says Watters, noting that the big, juicy American cider brand Angry Orchard imports European fruit for its cider. We are sitting in his tasting room at Keepsake, surrounded by his various bottlings of different years, different apples, some aged, some very, very aged. “When I’m in England, I don’t even drink a drop of cider that’s not from the county I’m in. I believe wholeheartedly that this is where cider is going, has to go—the weird, the funky, the unique, the original. All I ever wanted was for Keepsake to speak with one voice that’s ours alone in the world.” Watters looks up from his glass searchingly. “Do you think that’ll fly?”

For the last 20 years I’d have said Keepsake was doing everything right, that the world wanted unique, authentic, real above all. But now, in 2020, when every plan and every rule has been overturned? Certainly Keepsake is as good an outdoor road trip and drinks destination as currently exists. If enough people try a cider and cheese plate, surely that will change Christmas and Thanksgiving traditions forever, right? But what can fly in this crazy time? Groundbreaking work, stellar work, virtuoso work—is that enough anymore?

We drain our glasses, and Watters departs to help his staff clean tanks while I prepare to head toward Minneapolis. The question about whether what Keepsake is doing can fly echoes in my head as I step out beneath a mobile sky whirling with red-tailed hawks and darting swallows, buzzing with fat bumblebees and zippy dragonflies. If anything should fly, I thought, my eyes skimming over the scrawny, laden trees in this bit of Eden, it must be all of this.

Keepsake Cidery, 4609 E. 135th St., Dundas, 413-552-8872; mncider.com