Join the (Meat) Club

Maybe it’s surprising to people who grew up in other states, but I’ve known plenty of people over my Minnesota life who’ve purchased a cow share or half a hog. This is a percentage of an animal’s butchered cuts and other products, ordered through town butcher shops, local clubs, or CSAs. I’d just never done it myself.

Until late last year, that is, when I heard a commercial buyer had scotched a hog order at Nettle Valley Farm, a farmstead nestled near the hilly town of Spring Grove, southeast of Rochester. Nettle Valley farmer Dayna Burtness was looking for buyers on Facebook. I don’t have a deep freezer, but I do have a six-foot-three 17-year-old with a love for pork chops. So I thought, Why not? Let me tell you, that whim to sign up for pasture-raised, sustainable pork was my 2020 lottery ticket.

When the spread of coronavirus in Minnesota felt imminent, the only things I panic-shopped were hand sanitizer and canned spinach (still have it). I have never been more grateful to have a freezer jammed full of pork chops, cured hams, and bacon. Watching the ridiculous runs on toilet paper and yeast, I could reassure myself that if things got crazy, at least we’d have protein.

Burtness isn’t one for the transactional nature of farmers’ markets. She has always sold directly to people or chefs. Which is why I drove down to Nettle Valley Farm to meet her and the piggos for a piece I wrote last fall (“How to Buy Half a Hog”). Walking around the farm, seeing what the pigs ate, watching them interact with her and roll around in the tomatoes she threw out for them, I knew I could have faith in her pork.

“It comes down to trust,” Burtness said. “I think more than your veggie farmers, you have to trust your meat farmer.”

Small farmers like Burtness are one half of the farm-to-table movement that has helped our food scene flourish. They work with chefs to grow non-commodity crops and bring more variety to our Northern eating patterns. Of course, the other half—the restaurant tables—vanished when the entire state closed our restaurants on March 17.

“I watched it happen. I lost 80 percent of my business overnight,” said Matt Weik, of Y-ker Acres, his farm just south of Duluth. Since 2014, Y-ker has been raising heritage-breed hogs, such as the mixed Mangalitsas that chefs prize for their flavor and fat. (The farm added heritage cattle three or four years ago.) “The orders stopped, but the pigs still have to be fed. Our feed bill is the largest number on our farm.”

When you have hungry animals, you can’t sit and wait to see what law gets passed or who might come to help you. Weik had already been slowly rolling into direct-to-consumer selling. Then the pandemic arrived.

“Suddenly, I had to build a platform in three days,” Weik said. “I had to start marketing and thinking about social media. Most people don’t understand that being a farmer is the most limit- ing factor to this. I still have a full day’s farm work to do.” Y-ker Acres started its direct-to-consumer initiative with meat packs, both small and large, that can be purchased with a few clicks. Alternately, a subscription model brings the heritage meats to your door monthly. Delivery to the Twin Cities is free.

Y-ker Acres has its own butcher, Brian Merkel, who helped launch the in-house butcher program at Tullibee, in the Hewing Hotel, before moving to Duluth. With the heritage crosses at Y-ker, he works to get the best cuts, which might be overlooked by commercial processors. The farm also employs a chef, Hans Bjorklund, who takes cuts and turns them into sausages, salumi, smoked hams, and other meat treats.

The farmer-butcher-chef relationship gives Y-ker a definite advantage in the meat-club game, allowing Y-ker to maintain its high standards while still making boxed items home-cook friendly and easy to work into your monthly rotation. “We’re utilizing our strengths to help make the farm more viable,” Weik said. “We can’t just survive this; we have to keep living.”

Opening the meat pack they sent me was like Christmas morning: two kinds of bacon, cured salami, pork rib chops. I’d forgotten how rich and beautiful their pork was, how you can taste the difference of the breed. The pack even offered rutabaga soup, red sauce, and chili. “We want to use the whole animal through this process,” Weik added. “So you might get bone broth or taco meat with the scraps. Nothing’s wasted.”

In the days after I first talked with Weik, the country’s commodity pork plants registered disastrous virus outbreaks and fell into crisis. As the plants shut down and then reopened under federal orders, the news reported on the euthanizing of thousands of pigs. I can’t tell you how many notes I received from people want- ing to save those pigs. If anything, that illustrated for me how much the general public still doesn’t understand where their food comes from.

With each note, I politely pointed them to smaller local farms. If they were suddenly interested in pigs’ lives, maybe they would take that step toward a different kind of food system. One that could benefit their local economies, treat animals humanely, provide customers with a relationship to their meat, and, maybe, allow transparency and trust to come back to the table.

Nettle Valley Farm, 23970 County Rd. 19, Spring Grove, nettlevalleyfarm.com

Y-ker Acres, 2387 Gillogly Rd., Carlton, ykeracres.com