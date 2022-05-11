It's Boba Tea Time

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams organic brown sugar milk tea

Tii Cup

Expansion is the plan for this local family-owned tea shop with seven metro locations, which prides itself on signature Golden Milk Tea. Check out the rich organic brown sugar milk tea and the colorful Galaxy tea, too. tiicup.com

Sencha Tea Bar

Our widest-reaching locally owned tea bar, with four metro locations, may have been the earliest boba influencer. It even sells bubble tea kits so that you can boba whenever you want. senchateabar.com

Feng Cha

This international teahouse near Stadium Village believes in mood boosting not only through tea but also in comfortable shops where they promote long hangouts and gathering. 612-208-0782

Pa Tea and Poke

Taking over the PinKU spot in Northeast, this shop offers Dirty Tea, which adds the desirable stripes through sugar syrups. But drinks are all made with organic milk, and you can choose your sugar levels to balance a perfect sip. 612-584-3167

Tiger Sugar

This Taiwanese shop claims to have invented the much-imitated brown sugar bubble tea with the unique stripes. On opening day in Dinkytown, a line formed around the block from open to close. 612-259-8998