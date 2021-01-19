It’s Makers® Hour.

× Expand Maker's Mark

There’s no set time for Maker’s® Hour. It’s simply the much-deserved time you decide to make for yourself. We’re just here to help you make the most of yours. Start your Maker’s Hour with one of the delicious cocktails below.

Maker’s® Gold Rush

Honey syrup adds sweet depth to bright, fresh citrus and the bold, bourbon flavors of Maker’s Mark®. The Gold Rush cocktail takes no time to make, but you won’t want to rush through sipping this honeyed riff on the Whisky Sour.

Ingredients

2 parts Maker’s Mark® Bourbon

3/4 part honey syrup*

3/4 part fresh squeezed lemon juice

Lemon wedge for garnish

Mixing Instructions

Add Maker’s Mark® Bourbon, lemon juice and honey syrup to an ice-filled shaker.

Give it a good shake.

Strain over ice into rocks glass.

Garnish with lemon wedge.

*FOR THE HONEY SYRUP

2 parts honey

1 part hot water

Maker's Mark 46™ Manhattan

Made with whisky, sweet vermouth and bitters, the Manhattan is also open to variation. It's often a platform for great bartenders to show off their creativity. Here's our favorite version.

Ingredients

2 parts Maker's Mark 46 Bourbon

1 part sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura® aromatic bitters

Cherry for garnish

Mixing Instructions

Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass.

Stir and strain into a chilled cocktail glass neat or on the rocks.

Garnish with a cherry.

Maker's Mark® Cask Strength Boulevardier

This 1920s cocktail is a bourbon-based take on an even older classic: the Negroni. This version replaces gin with Maker's Mark® Cask Strength, delivering intriguing depth and warmth.

Ingredients

1-1/2 parts Maker’s Mark Cask Strength

3/4 parts Campari® Liqueur

3/4 parts sweet vermouth

Orange peel for garnish

Mixing Instructions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail mixing glass or other stirring vessel.

Add ice.

Stir for 30 seconds.

Using a cocktail strainer, strain into a serving glass over ice.

Garnish with an orange peel.

