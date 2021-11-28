An Insider’s Guide to Distilleries and Cocktail Rooms

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams bartender mixing a cocktail at Loon Liquors in Northfield Swizzling like a boss at Loon Liquors in Northfield

For a state that can claim Andrew Volstead as a native son, we’ve come a long way. It’s actually quite cheeky the way we use his name these days: The architect of the 1919 Prohibition Act is memorialized on the nameplates of speakeasies, bars, and booze bottles across the state. And yet, it took until 2017 for us to earn the right to buy a bottle of Volstead Vodka on a Sunday.

Despite the puritanical flavor of our Minnesota beverage laws, the distilling industry is booming. Our craft beer movement kicked off the surge that is now being mirrored in the craft spirits movement. True, it’s a slower roll—we don’t have home distillers in the way we had home brewers who provided some of the grassroots effort that spurred the explosive growth of breweries. But slow is a pace distillers are comfortable with.

From Panther Distillery’s first young white whiskey to the revolutionary and proprietary cold-peating process of Brother Justus Single Malt, lessons learned about crafting liquid gold in the past decade are finally paying off. The creativity of our local makers has been cracked wide open as they bring a farmer’s knowledge of good land to a craftsman’s knowledge of the trade and blend it with an artist’s knowledge of soul.

And best yet, they open up their houses and invite us to join them. The distillery cocktail room has become a spot where we can not only sample the wares but get a sense of place through drinks. Who the distiller wants to be, how they show their particular Minnesota expression of spirit, comes through in darkly moody bars, elegant tasting rooms, and wide-open cocktail gardens. While we belly up to these bars for a taste of our future, it’s always good to raise a glass to the past: If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going. Here’s to Volstead.

Top-Shelf Talent

Cocktail rooms with great ingredients and talented bartenders

»Read More

Hidden Gems

Road trip– or destination–worthy drives that end with a smooth drink.

»Read More

Set the Mood

Cozy and moody cocktail rooms big on style and warmth

»Read More