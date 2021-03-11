× Expand Illustration by Chris Gash illustration of hand adding garnish to takeout

Back in the beginning of 2019, the Travail team put into motion what they thought would be a great idea. During the year it would take to build out their new restaurant space in Robbinsdale, the team would occupy the long-vacant Bradstreet Craftshouse locale in Uptown and run operations from there. More than just popping up in the space, they committed to a long (though still temporary) run, effectively defining what a restaurant residency looks like locally.

What’s more, they were dedicated to installing not just the same Travail concept but a rotation of fresh concepts every few months, essentially creating and innovating new ideas over and over until their new restaurant space was ready to launch. Of course, said launch was supposed to happen the same week that restaurants were officially locked down in March 2020. Their nimbleness and creativity would have to be kept on full flame. To say they perfected the pivot (with curbside takeout, family meal kits, an in-house provisions market, and patio enhancements) is an understatement. “We’ve been nonstop rolling since 2019,” co-owner Mike Brown told me. “It’s exhausting. We are headed into our third straight year of re-inventing.” But as one of the powerhouse restaurants still in the game, perhapsTravail has set the tone and unwittingly revealed a way forward.

As we trundle into 2021 with continued uncertainty surrounding when and how restaurant life will once again return to full force, one thing is clear: Despite a massive amount of restaurant closings last year, we also saw this industry continue to expand. As new concepts find ways of blooming even in the toughest times, is the residency approach a way to help foster and shape a more stable industry?

Traditionally, when a restaurant closes and leaves a viable space, a For Lease sign is inevitably posted with hopes for a new tenant. The feeling is that there will be plenty of those signs all over town this year. But in this economy, in this pandemic, can anyone really say that they are game for signing a traditional 10-year lease? Or even a 5-year lease? Especially given how difficult it has become for restaurant people to secure the kind of capital it takes to renovate and build out a space?

Take the Moose and Sadie’s space, which closed earlier this year. It’s a hot North Loop property, to be sure, but can we really know where that neighborhood—much less downtown— will be in five years? What if a chef/restaurant team committed to a six-month residency in that spot—let’s say with a ramen shop? Without re-doing the space, it could be a turnkey operation, something fresh and buzzy that could open quickly, begin to draw people with takeout and delivery, and once again inject life into a well-known neighborhood fixture. Perhaps the solution is based on percentage rent, which means that the landlord is paid with a cut of sales. If all goes well, in six months the chef has proof of concept and a fan base, and the landlord has an idea of the business prospects and can negotiate a new agreement. Or both parties can move on without all of the legal damage both sides face when breaking a lease and losing an invested space.

In this uncertain climate, this might even be a more feasible option than the food truck route (which still requires ownership of a thing). And even though there are “incubation” models with food halls that may seem similar to a residency approach, such as at the Galley in North Loop, participants can be bound to a collective and its rules and structures.

When I think of all the neighborhood spots that have gone dark, I wonder if the residency idea might be the way to inspire even more creativity and innovation and turn on more lights around town with the independent spirit that drives our restaurant industry at its core.