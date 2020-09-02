How to Shop and Select Meat Cuts

× Expand Shutterstock Butcher Shop

Q: When you’re standing at the meat case in your local butcher or grocery store, do you even know what you’re looking for?

A: Trust your meat mavens! Ask questions. Don’t be too shy to ask for cooking advice—someone might actually scrawl their secret rub recipe on the back of your order. If you’re nice.

Meat Mavens

Find great cuts and chops from the following spots.

Kowalski’s Markets: Everything in their meat program is naturally raised: no hormones or antibiotics ever. Metro-wide, kowalskis.com

Everything in their meat program is naturally raised: no hormones or antibiotics ever. Metro-wide, kowalskis.com Clancey’s Meats and Fish: Custom cuts and special orders welcome. Linden Hills, clanceysmeats.com

Custom cuts and special orders welcome. Linden Hills, clanceysmeats.com St. Paul Meat Shop: St. Paul’s only whole animal butcher shop. Grand Ave., stpaulmeatshop.com

St. Paul’s only whole animal butcher shop. Grand Ave., stpaulmeatshop.com Cathy Mackenthun’s Meats: Out in the sticks, sourcing meat from nearby farms. St. Bonifacius, mackenthunsmeats.com

Out in the sticks, sourcing meat from nearby farms. St. Bonifacius, mackenthunsmeats.com Everett’s Foods: Since 1956, grinding fresh beef daily.So. Mpls., everettsfoodsmn.com

Since 1956, grinding fresh beef daily.So. Mpls., everettsfoodsmn.com Hackenmueller’s Meat Market: The sausage kings of Robbinsdale.Birdtown, hacksmeats.com

What the heck is a Zabuton?

Illustrations by Randall Nelson Zabuton beef cut

The coolest steak cut of summer is also known as a Denver steak (found on the P.S. Steak menu). Zabuton is the Japanese word for “little pillow,” which Wagyu beef butchers thought this cut resembled. It comes from underneath the shoulder blade, which leaves it tender and well marbled. Cook it over high heat, but don’t overdo it. Medium rare at most.

But which brisket?

Brisket cut of meat

In the Jewish tradition, brisket is braised. In the Texas tradition, it’s smoked. Same beef cut, different trim—a thing you should know before spending precious dollars on the wrong one. Briskets have two parts, separated by a layer of fat. The “point” (or deckle) is the fatty marbled part that sits on top of the leaner “flat,” which is more uniform in thickness. Don’t try to long smoke a flat (unless you like to eat leather)—that one’s for braising. And you’ll usually only see a deckle separately when it’s packaged for corned beef. For the big Texas smoky treat, you’re looking for the full brisket, also known as the packer cut, some 12–18 pounds.

What self-defense move is a blade chop?

Blade chop cut of pork

Defense against boredom from bland pork chops, that’s what that is. The blade chop (also known as the pork shoulder steak or end-cut pork rib chop) comes from the shoulder and is a bone-in cross-section of the Boston butt. It has the most fat of any pork chop, and great flavor, but also a lot of connective tissue, which needs to be broken down with long cooking. Maybe a braise and a smoke?

Wings: Flats or drummies?

Chicken wing

Yes. Do yourself a favor and buy whole wings for the grill. They’re usually more affordable and easier to manage on a grill. You get the wing tip, the wingette, and the drumette. Trifecta.