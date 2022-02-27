Houston White: Cultural Collision

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson Houston White in his Camdentown coffee shop, where everyone is welcome to experience Black excellence and good coffee. Houston White in his Camdentown coffee shop, where everyone is welcome to experience Black excellence and good coffee.

In 2015, Houston White was in D.C., and he fell in love with the vibe of a coffee shop he happened upon. “They had these Japanese reverse siphon brewers and a little courtyard where people were doing yoga, and it wasn’t fancy or anything; it was just dope,” White recalls. “I came home and realized I needed to use my space differently and to find someone to teach me about coffee.” He started to collaborate with Dogwood founder Dan Anderson, and the magic beans of The Get Down Coffee Co. were planted.

Now open, the coffee shop is a warm and inviting hub for Camdentown, the area in north Minneapolis where White is focusing his efforts to support and celebrate Black excellence. People from all walks are there to hang out and laptop, to sit at the bar and converse while eating massive cinnamon rolls, or to just grab a moment and a sweet potato latte. “See, I’m not going to make a pumpkin latte,” White says. “For the Black culture, the sweet potato is an important food. So I can use that to make a delicious drink [editor’s note: it is] that now keeps the Black experience at the front but also welcomes in other Minnesotans.” Cultural collision.

Consider that his beans are now being carried by Target, and know that White is just getting started. He has a vision to create food and beverage concepts that will support the Black community and give them a chance to shine. He’s toying with a pizza concept for Camdentown that he’ll call Bruce LeeRoy Pizzeria. “I love pizza, and we’ll offer different kinds, maybe one with jerk chicken; one with lamb sausage, banana peppers, and goat cheese; and then a $50 one with lobster,” he says. “And the delivery kids will all be from the neighborhood, but we’re going to get them these cutting-edge bikes with stereo speakers playing positive hip-hop, and they’ll have great shoes and cool uniforms. They’ll feel proud to be a part of something cool.”