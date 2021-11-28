Hidden Gems: Distilleries and Cocktail Rooms

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Garnishing the Gintonica in a cut glass at Loon Liquors Garnishing the Gintonica in a cut glass at Loon Liquors

Loon Liquors

[ Northfield ]

Because many distilleries need to set up production in a commercially viable area (think warehouse for big stills and equipment), oftentimes there’s little room for a quality outdoor space. That was a hard turn this last year when more people felt comfortable outdoors than in. While some were trying to beautify their parking lots for patios, Loon Liquors decided to level up. Not only did they glam up the patio, but Mark Schiller and Simeon Rossi also got to work creating a cocktail garden. The 30,000-square-foot green space next to the distillery became a picnic grounds of sorts, with tasty drinks, live music, and food trucks or barbecue nights with Scotty’s Whole Hog Barbecue.

Beyond being a great space to hang, it’s an actual garden where the distillers can pull herbs and plants to infuse and flavor their spirits—grass in your glass, as it’s sometimes called. These goodies benefit a number of drinks: The Gintonica is loaded with herbs and botanicals, the Gardeners’ Companion martini sings from celery/cucumber bitters, and the mojito is loaded with mint.

But if you happen to hit it on a rainy day or the wind is too much for you, the indoor space is as welcoming and relaxed as an afternoon in the garden. When it comes time to swap out gardens for firepits, we’re hoping the patio brings back just a touch of the chandelier and drippy-lights glam of last winter. 1325 Armstrong Rd., Ste. 165

10,000 Drops

[ Faribault ]

The trendy drink of the year has to be the hard-seltzer slushie that popped up at breweries all over the state. Why should breweries have all the slushie fun? Didn’t adult slushies start at the bar? Head down to Faribault to this cocktail room that is happy to reclaim the frosty drink, as it runs a special slushie among its monthly drink options. It’s part of 10,000 Drops’ good-time vibe, especially the Purple Stuff slushie, which can be slurped while supporting your favorite sportsball team or as you shuffleboard like a pro athlete. It’s all hometown comfort here, and there’s a great patio, a solid roster of food trucks that visit, and a killer spiced rum that works in a signature old-fashioned or a ’Dem Apples hot toddy. 28 NE 4th St.

Far North Spirits

[ Hallock ]

If you have a yen to journey to the northernmost spot where you can still get a great drink, you can find some of the best farm-to-glass rye whiskey in the country at this distillery in the small town of Hallock. Just a quick six hours by car from the metro, and only 20 miles from the border of Canada, Far North’s cocktail room is as sleek and modern Scandi as anything you’d expect to find in the North Loop. It’s only open on Saturdays, though, so make that reservation for a flight of whiskeys, a Navy gin and tonic, a cherry-infused bourbon Coke float, or an Ålander spiced rum negroni you won’t soon forget back in the North Loop. 2045 220th Ave.

More to try

Cantilever Distillery in Ranier: There’s a hotel and distillery making whiskey and waves just in eyeshot of the U.S.-Canada border. It’s named after and honors the bootlegger heritage of the local bridge.

Chankaska Creek Ranch in Kasota: It’s a winery and distillery all wrapped into one. The Ranch Road label of microdistilled spirits can be sampled in the tasting room or with dinner on the patio, as there’s a full kitchen.

RockFilter Distillery in Spring Grove: Organically grown grains, milled and distilled by one farmer distiller. These whiskeys are top-shelf, and the cocktail room is a small-town watering hole with great drinks.

