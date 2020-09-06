Your Guide to Minnesota Pilsners

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Glass of beer

A few years ago, I wrote a book, Drink This: Wine Made Simple, based on the idea that wine critics were sort of useless. Because if you went to an ice cream counter with a wine critic, what are the odds you’d want exactly what the critic wanted? Just because I’m a sucker for all things salty caramel doesn’t mean you will be too. I still believe the best way to learn to drink well is to do what you do at an ice cream counter—namely, taste the flavors that seem appealing with your very own mouth, then decide what you personally prefer. And as it goes with wine, so should it go with beer. This feels like the perfect time to dig in to the sipping and sampling of the best backyard beer: the Minnesota pilsner. Let’s GO!

Your Beer Homework: Get these Minnesota pilsners and drink them. Do this in your backyard with friends, all alone, on your boat, or wherever you feel a cold one is necessary. Pair your pilsner with bratwurst and kraut, the squeakiest cheese curds, or mussels cooked on the grill in beer and butter. Or pair it with nothing—who cares? It’s summer. Take some notes: legitimately write them down, or just keep them in your head, in a thumbs-up, -down, -sideways sort of way. When you complete the tasting of the six Minnesota pilsners highlighted here, you can consider yourself a Minnesota pilsner expert. Or at least an advanced Minnesota pilsner hobbyist, with an emphasis on summer good times. But first, a little backstory.

An Extremely Brief History of Pilsners

You might have heard the term pilsner before but always been a bit vague on exactly what it means. All beer starts when you cook grain (usually barley, usually “malted” to make the sugar more available and get some enzymes going) in water and then ferment the resulting soupy stuff with yeast (or yeast plus other microorganisms) to turn the sugars into alcohol. Then, to make it tasty and make it last longer, people typically add hops—for spice, natural preserving, and aroma—or they age the beer to mellow and integrate the flavors.

The first beers were made, depending on who you believe, 9,000 or even 12,000 years ago, before the discovery of hops or filtration or other modernities. But Pilsner was invented relatively late, in 1842 at Pilsner Urquell. This was because it took until the 1800s to figure out how to make the most popular beer style in the world today: golden lager.

Golden lagers hail from a place once known as Bohemia, the western part of today’s Czech Republic, between Germany and Austria. The word lager comes from the German verb “to store” and refers to the particularly difficult and finicky way lager beers are made.

To make a lager, you take your soupy grain water, keep it very cold, and make the yeast do all its work at the bottom of the grain soup. This bottom fermentation takes much longer than a plain old top fermentation, but because the yeast can’t roil around grabbing air, the flavors that emerge are more buttoned down—think about the general effect of a tight bonsai versus a bounding vine. This forced restraint is why lagers taste elegant like Champagne and not earthy like ales.

The best of these beers came from the Bohemian town of Pilsen, a place with very low-mineral, soft water, which is what you need for bottom-fermented yeasts to succeed. “Pilsner” or “pils” on a can or bottle effectively means “lager created in the style originated in the town Pilsen in Bohemia.” Just like we all understand that Chicago pizza means one thing and New York pizza another, pilsner beer means: beer in a distinct style like that one place where they make that one kind that’s so good.

What’s to Hate About Pilsners?

Pilsner was a distinctly famous and great style for years before American mega-breweries came along in the mid-19th century. When they did, they took the word pilsner and used it broadly to mean “champagne” or “super premium” or “platinum level.” For instance, the word pilsner appears on the Miller Lite label, even though the beer was invented in 1975 and is brewed using corn syrup. A real pilsner would be made with only malted barley. Because of this dilution of the term, some people think pilsner means beers like Miller Lite. This can make it difficult to convince some people to try true pilsners and lead others to pooh-pooh them entirely, not knowing what they really are.

“There’s been a confusion in craft beer where intensity has been confused for complexity,” Mark Stutrud, Summit founder, told me. “When you get to more delicate styles like pilsner, where balance and subtlety are what matters, if you only know how to identify intensity you will be lost.”

What’s to Love About Pilsners?

There’s a reason golden lagers such as they made in old Bohemia have been one of the gold standards of beer for a couple hundred years. Balanced, refined, elegant, sleek, chic, refreshing, highly drinkable—pilsners, done right, provide all the thrills a connoisseur could ever hope for and just taste good with a bratwurst under a patio umbrella. They’re the ultimate highbrow and lowbrow beer, for the classes and the masses. They’re also the hardest beer to make, says everyone.

“There’s nowhere to hide in there,” explains Damian McConn, Summit’s head brewer. “I call them the beers of truth. You can hide a double-decker bus in a double IPA, but any trouble in a pilsner is right out there for everyone to see.”

Drink This—No Really, This Exactly

For this story, I tasted all the pilsners I could find in Minnesota. I present to you here the six best. When you taste your pilsners, you are seeking a general taste of deliciousness and, above all, balance and elegance. Balance tastes like nothing is sticking out, nothing weird, there’s nothing that keeps grabbing your attention like a nice-looking guy in a tuxedo with a wad of toilet paper on his shoe. Individual pilsners will have individual qualities, as described below, but to be a pro beer connoisseur you want to learn to appreciate and identify not just bigger-than-life flavors, like you find in a Russian imperial stout or a juicy IPA, but also the sublime delight inherent in something without flaws.

× Expand Two cans of Summit beer

Summit Brewing’s Keller Pils and Dakota Soul

Summit actually makes two pilsners, and they’re each stunners. The main is the Keller Pils; the other is the Dakota Soul, which Summit doesn’t market as a pilsner, though it is. Keller Pils might be the most authentic Bohemian pilsner in the country. Why? It’s made in a copper brewhouse relocated to Minnesota from outside Nuremberg, Germany. (Copper ions help the yeast and contribute to flavor.) It’s made with a heritage barley called Barke, grown and malted in Germany. The yeast strain is from a Munich brewery, and the German hops are Tettnang and Huell Melon. It’s also made in a way Pilsen residents from 1842 might recognize—namely, it’s unpasteurized and naturally carbonated with captured CO 2 from the fermentation, allowing various subtle flavors and aromas to be preserved. I find it staggeringly delicious: fresh, brightly fruity and herbal hops with notes of honeydew, lemon, and parsley. It’s endlessly dry and just calling out for you to be the happiest table in the beer garden. Keller Pils also has the thick foamy head as white as meringue, which is what a pilsner is supposed to have, though it’s almost never achieved.

It is particularly gratifying to have a Keller Pils beside a Dakota Soul, Summit’s stealth pilsner, which it markets as mere lager. “People have too many preconceptions about pilsner. It makes it too easy to reject,” explains Stutrud. But Dakota Soul is made with a rare heirloom barley variety originally from Moravia in the Czech Republic. It was originally used in big American lagers like Coors (which moved on to more productive varieties, but has worked with Stutrud to keep the strain alive). It’s fermented with a Czech yeast strain and made in Summit’s German copper brewhouse, where it’s unpasteurized and naturally carbonated. Dakota Soul is also shockingly elegant, both pricklingly spicy from hops and broadly supported by graham-cracker and earth flavors from the malt. Opposing forces combine to create an impression of something big that’s light as a feather—a motorcycle on a high wire, speeding its way from the real-food flavors of the 19th century?

× Expand Can of State Fair beer

Fair State Pils

This is a one-malt, one-hop German-style pilsner with a bracing, biting, racy, intense hoppiness. Fair State’s Pils just sits there and snaps and crackles in the glass, deliciously. This is definitely a pilsner for modern IPA drinkers who are accustomed to beers that are bigger than life, though the long lagering makes it well knit and well balanced. “To me, pils is why I got into the industry in the first place,” says Niko Tonks, the head brewer at the cooperative Fair State. “Everyone says it’s the test of a brewer’s skill, there’s nothing to hide behind, but honestly it’s hard to do anything well. Pils is actually why I like doing what I do. It’s also the beer I drink the most, and I think that’s another truism—the longer you’re in the brewing industry, the more likely you are to just be a golden lager drinker. It’s complicated and simple all at the same time. People love it, even when they think they won’t. You get it in front of people and they’re like: Oh yes, I will have more of this.”

× Expand bottle of Open Bow beer

Excelsior Brewing Co. Open Bow Pils

How hazy can a pils get? Crazy hazy, says Excelsior Brewing. A really fun and delicious intellectual and sensual exercise, Open Bow offers massive armloads of lemon, lemongrass, and candied lemon hop aromas on a biscuity body. And yet the whole thing doesn’t come off as overdone. Instead, it’s lively and fun.

× Expand Can of Fugazi beer

BlackStack Brewing Fugazi Italian-Style Pils

Every country that drinks beer has made its own version of Bohemian pilsner—Japanese pilsners are made with rice, for instance. Italian pilsners are different because they use way, way more aromatic hops. In 1996 the first of the kind, from Tipopils, ripped like a bolt of lightning through the global craft beer community, inspiring a worldwide explosion of new, hyper-drinkable, bonkers-aromatic pilsners. Minnesota’s best Italian pilsner is BlackStack’s. Lagered for seven weeks and made with a new variety of Czech hops, Kazbek, BlackStack Fugazi Pils is a beer that just zings with clean and clear lemon notes and beautiful energy.

× Expand can of Schell's Keller beer

Schell’s Keller Pils

Schell’s, open continuously in New Ulm since 1860, started the pilsner revolution around here in 1984, when it abandoned the big-brewery trend of corn beer to make the state’s first modern all-malt pils. “I did go over to Germany ahead of starting to brew it,” remembers Schell’s owner Ted Marti, and the reception was so strong, Schell’s was soon in 26 states with its pilsner. “It was the start of Schell’s moving into all-malt craft style.” Some 30 years later, Marti’s son Jace, who made his name with the cult-favorite Noble Star sour beers, came in to engineer a new pils. This one was unfiltered, because the Martis thought that was where beer trends were going, considering the popularity of juicy and hazy IPAs. The new Keller Pils has been out a little over a year, and it is a wonderful odd duck: very clean, but very floral, with lots of berry and citrus aromas from Callista German hops and a light and soft mouthfeel from lower natural carbonation. Tasting like a pilsner that has a glitter of lemonade around it, Keller Pils is a party pleaser, and absolutely the perfect pilsner to dump into the cooler on a hot day. “We’ve been brewing lagers for a long time,” says Ted Marti. “A lot of the new pilsners coming out, their brewers grew up as ale brewers, and you can tell. Making a good pilsner is paying attention to all the little things, doing all the little things right. Anything that goes wrong, you can’t fix it later, it’s done.”

Extra Credit: Four More to Try

Utepils Pils Czech Style Pilsner

Can of Utepils beer

The only Minnesota brewery with pils right in the name (ute means outside, pils means beer), Utepils makes some beauties. Seek out the Czech-style pils for a transparent and delicate pilsner as light as a sunbeam.

Bent Paddle Venture Pils Pilsener Lager

Can of Bent Paddle beer

Lemony hops and a flinty finish distinguish this easy drinker. Made with water from Lake Superior, it’s perfect to drink on a boat.

Bauhaus Wonderstuff

can of Bauhaus beer

Possibly Minneapolis’s most popular Bohemian-style pilsner, Wonderstuff comes from the playful, German-inspired brewery Bauhaus. It’s malty and rich, but still snappy and drinkable.

Bang Brewing Pils

bottle of Bang beer

An all-organic, local, and sustainably farmed pils with tremendous energy and vitality, Bang’s pils tastes earthier and more rustic than any other in town and is irresistible because of it.

Pilsner Vocab

Lager: Beer fermented and matured at low cellar temperatures. Lagers can be any color, strength, or style, as long as they’re fermented and aged at a low temperature.

Beer fermented and matured at low cellar temperatures. Lagers can be any color, strength, or style, as long as they’re fermented and aged at a low temperature. Keller: Keller means cellar in German, and kellerbier is taken from the cellar straightaway, not filtered, and so fresh and hazy. A keller pilsner gets some yeasty, biscuit, savory notes from the remaining yeast in the brew.

Keller means cellar in German, and kellerbier is taken from the cellar straightaway, not filtered, and so fresh and hazy. A keller pilsner gets some yeasty, biscuit, savory notes from the remaining yeast in the brew. Helles, Hell: German for the word pale, it means a golden lager. Generally, a helles beer will be a bit softer and maltier than a pilsner, but sometimes brewers will use it on a darker beer to indicate it’s lighter than you’d think it would be. Yes, confusing.

German for the word pale, it means a golden lager. Generally, a helles beer will be a bit softer and maltier than a pilsner, but sometimes brewers will use it on a darker beer to indicate it’s lighter than you’d think it would be. Yes, confusing. Hops: The bittering and preserving agent that makes beer taste like beer. Saaz hops are the traditional Czech variety, and Czech-grown ones are what they used back in old Pilsen. Hallertau are traditional German hops.

The bittering and preserving agent that makes beer taste like beer. Saaz hops are the traditional Czech variety, and Czech-grown ones are what they used back in old Pilsen. Hallertau are traditional German hops. Malt: Traditionally, pilsners were made with 100 percent barley malt, and I think they still should be.

Traditionally, pilsners were made with 100 percent barley malt, and I think they still should be. Pilsner, Pils, Pilsener: All mean beers like they made in Pilsen, which was once in Bohemia and now is in the Czech Republic. Not that there hasn’t been a whole lot of definitional creep since Pilsner Urquell made the first one in 1842. The Great American Beer Festival currently awards prizes not just for a “Bohemian-Style Pilsener” but also for another dozen offshoots, including “American-Style Pilsener,” “International Pilsener,” and “International-Style Pilsener.”

A Step-by-Step Guide to Tasting Pilsners

Summit founder Mark Stutrud: “My advice to the beer drinker is: Be patient. Leave your bias at the door. Look at the carbonation and head formation. Patience is incredibly important. Patience with a beer is foreign territory for some of these knuckleheads today—that’s okay, that’s why we’re here!”