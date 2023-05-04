State of the Plate: Granny Skillz

× Expand Photo by Sierra Arcega Studios Theresa Parks Theresa Parks, founder of the Mpls Meat Collective, demonstrating chicken butchery at a backyard class last summer.

Coastal Granny was all the rage in fashion circles last summer. The aesthetic ideal speaks to a retired woman of a certain age living her loose-fitting-linen-clad life with a straw hat on and wineglass in hand, reading books in rope hammocks and generally breezing about without a care in the world. Looks good, can’t deny that.

Spoiler alert: I actually am a granny—or an omi. And I have yet to achieve this effortless and loose way of moving through the world. It’s hard to be 52 and think of yourself as a granny. I keep picturing the Looney Tunes lady who looks after Tweety Bird. And while this new Coastal Granny feels more in my generation’s lane, what’s really helped with acceptance is framing it not as an aesthetic but as a lineage. It’s just my new side hustle, with snuggles and giggles as benefits.

The funny thing is, in the food world, living the granny life is not so much about breezing as it is about surviving. I know we can all picture pandemic Ina Garten with her loose button-down and giant Cosmo on her Hamptons deck, but don’t think for a minute that woman isn’t keeping her knives sharp as hell. Maybe it hasn’t really gone viral on TikTok, but the Culinary Granny is, in my mind, a way better life to chase.

This ideal sneaks up on you. For many women, it starts with having kids. Stephanie Thurow and Michelle Bruhn both cite motherhood as the revelation that spurred them to make their own soaps and yogurts and rip up their lawns to plant vegetable gardens. In their recently released book Small-Scale Homesteading, these Minneapolis women talk about finding a new kind of peace in the chaos of modern life, especially when it’s mixed with chicken coops, pollinator gardens, and compost.

They’re not specifically calling it a return to the life our grandmothers lived, but they are clearly following a path that is not new— maybe just lost for many. Most importantly to me, their guide on projects like building hoop gardens and maple sugaring in your backyard is not about pulling out of modern life altogether; it’s about binding more people together. “We are far more interested in living sustainably in community than sufficiently by ourselves,” they note. “We are gathering skills that help us survive, but we thrive when we share our skills with others.” That feels more on-brand for what real grannies do.

I was thinking about this as I hacked through the back of a raw chicken in a friend’s kitchen. We were taking a chicken butchery class from Theresa Parks, who founded the Mpls Meat Collective. The food community knows her as Cecka (CHECK-uh)—one name, like Madonna. She loves butchery but isn’t going to just work behind a meat counter. For her, it’s the sharing of the skills that makes it all worth it.

“The knowledge we used to have is not lost; it’s just been passed by,” Cecka noted while holding a bird. “Cutting up a whole chicken should not be a revolutionary act, especially considering how much chicken we eat every year.” But for many, it’s an alien process. “If we could get people comfortable enough with the knife, and comfortable enough with the bird, they will find that doing it yourself is easy, more affordable, and you get more from the animal.”

Cecka’s mobile butchery will be setting up at farms, backyards—wherever people want her to come and help them learn this very elemental food craft that has recently been glamorized by celebrity chefs and their whole-hog butchery. “We can do that, too, and goats if you want,” she says. “It shouldn’t be thought of as a skill only for top chefs.” After all, in kitchens and on farms of the past, the task of killing and cleaning chickens was often left to the grandparents and teenagers. My own mother told me of the days she spent on a farm after the war in Germany and how it was her job to kill the chickens. Though she evolved into a CFO more likely to buy a rotisserie bird from Costco, she still thinks she could do it. If needed.

And that’s my lineage to pass on. Maybe not the hatchet job, but when Cecka sets up her farmers’ market stand this year as a place for people to ask questions about animals and butchery, maybe I’ll breeze by in some linen pants with my granddaughter, and we’ll start the passing of the knowledge. She can decide what to take and what to leave, but it’ll be my job to make sure she knows what she might need.