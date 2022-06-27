Gluten-Free Eats at Hold the Wheat

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Gluten-free bakery goods from Hold The Wheat

If you did so much baking during quarantine that you almost quit your corporate job and opened a bakery, raise your hand. If everyone who didn’t follow through put their hand down, we’d be left with Spencer Justiniano, who’s smiling and waving on high.

After showing up at farmers’ markets all over the metro for a few years, the gluten-free baker finally opened his own bakery in St. Louis Park this spring—Hold the Wheat. As they say: Everything is made with love, not gluten. But beyond that, nothing’s missing from the roster. Snappy cookies, sturdy and sweet Little Spencer Cakes that put Debbie to shame, lemon-berry Sweetie Pies, onion and cheddar Fancy Pies, and other treats make GFers and non-GFers swoon.

It’s open until 2 pm, but in the early weeks, goods would often sell out before noon. As the team continues to build its repertoire and expand that display case, you better take our advice: Get there early.

4050 Brookside Ave., St. Louis Park, holdthewheat.com