Nothing Spooky About Ghost Kitchens

× Expand Illustration by Chris Gash Illustration of a frying pan over a fire tossing to-go containers

Remember when ClusterTruck showed up in 2018? A national player calling itself a delivery-only restaurant, it promised fast and hot food that would take the delivery game to new levels. It opened and closed within six months. Was it just ahead of its time?

Plenty scoffed when it launched locally: How could it be a restaurant when there was no there there? No seats, no servers, no place to even stop by and see what’s up? Everything was handled online and brought to you by curbside delivery (drivers didn’t even get out of their cars). Echoing fears heard in other cities, people thought that these operations, these ghost kitchens with no body, would cannibalize an already struggling independent restaurant industry. Taking away human service—reducing a restaurant experience down to a phone order and a carside handoff—seemed like a death knell for restaurant culture.

And then 2020 said: Hold my beer! When the pandemic effectively shut down restaurant culture in one fell swoop, the only thing left was takeout and delivery. For a time, all we had were ghost kitchens. As patios opened and indoor restrictions loosened, takeout took a dip, according to many operators. But as it became evident COVID wasn’t going to be done by winter, more places took a longer, harder look at the ghost kitchen idea. And luckily for we the eaters, many are applying a creative eye and making a run of it.

Locally, ghost kitchens are manifesting in two main ways. In some instances, local restaurants are using their closed-to-the-public space as a commercial kitchen setup for takeout- and delivery-only menus. Luke Shimp has created Kenwood Food and Beverage, launched from the currently closed Red Cow Uptown location, offering no fewer than four concept menus from one kitchen and playfully calling itself a virtual food hall. Jorge Guzman’s just-launched Petite León will remain empty of guests but is offering his pop-up Pollo Pollo al Carbon chicken concept for pickup alongside the regular menu items.

More commonly, restaurants are offering alternate menus or different concepts for takeout and delivery while maintaining their core identity for indoor/patio diners. French Hen Cafe in St. Paul sticks to its signature pancakes and eggs for breakfast and lunch but in the evenings now offers its Moonflower Pizza menu. Order online and pick up a pie with sausage, mushroom, and pickled okra. Nightingale, another example, continues its snacky-small-plates tradition inside but has also created Lake City Sandwiches with daily-made focaccia for pickup and delivery only.

Both scenarios will help operators in the short term, especially during a Minnesota winter when the people who may not be ready to eat inside may also feel less inclined to tough it out on a subzero patio to support their favorites. These new concepts not only give loyalists something exciting; they also give takeout eaters a fresh menu while not overly taxing the kitchen as the restaurant continues to serve indoor guests. Long term, these menus may also prove out a next concept or hit a trend in the right way (I’m sure you’ve noticed we are clearly living in a fried chicken moment).

And it’s not just the independents getting in on the action. Bigger operators like Famous Dave’s plan to invest in the ghost kitchen concept with buildouts over the next few years. Its Hayward’s Hen House is already in operation locally, offering fried chicken sandwiches and wings as an alternative to the barbecue menu. DoorDash, one of the third-party delivery companies, is working on a national plan to build out commercial kitchens, which it would lease to restaurants to use as ghost kitchens, either as part of a concept launch or even to revive a restaurant that had to close its original space.

The bottom line is that takeout and delivery were already blooming as popular options for eaters before the pandemic locked us down. With restaurants embracing the changes and creatively working the systems to make it more beneficial and less of a doomsday scenario, we will likely see ghost kitchens on the rise.

And it’s not just the independents getting in on the action. Bigger operators like Famous Dave’s plan to invest in the ghost kitchen concept with buildouts over the next few years. Its Hayward’s Hen House is already in operation locally, offering fried chicken sandwiches and wings as an alternative to the barbecue menu. DoorDash, one of the third-party delivery companies, is working on a national plan to build out commercial kitchens, which it would lease to restaurants to use as ghost kitchens, either as part of a concept launch or even to revive a restaurant that had to close its original space.

The bottom line is that takeout and delivery were already blooming as popular options for eaters before the pandemic locked us down. With restaurants embracing the changes and creatively working the systems to make it more beneficial and less of a doomsday scenario, we will likely see ghost kitchens on the rise.