Gavin Kaysen: You Have to Know Where You've Been to See Where You're Going

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson Gavin Kaysen standing near his massive new hood system and what will be the chef’s pass in the Four Seasons restaurant. Gavin Kaysen standing near his massive new hood system and what will be the chef’s pass in the Four Seasons restaurant.

When I was 24, I would write Christmas cards to every famous chef in America. I still have the list. I didn’t know any of them, but I would write a card every year and slip my business card in, dreaming and hoping that one day I would meet these people. I didn’t know them then, but I sent Daniel Boulud one, one to Thomas Keller.

I wrote Charlie Trotter one, and he actually sent me a signed copy of every book he ever made as a Christmas gift. He and I became pen pals. I have literally every letter that Charlie ever wrote me. Any time I was in a newspaper or a magazine article, anytime some sliver of success happened, Charlie would always send me a letter.

I mean, I was 24 years old, and I was the chef of a restaurant that I really had no business being the chef of. It was the El Bizcocho restaurant, located inside of the Rancho Bernardo Inn hotel, north of San Diego. The previous chef, for whom I was a sous-chef, was let go, and I just got the job.

Stan Kaminski, who was my F&B director, and Rick Mansur, who was our general manager, they were so specific about what they wanted me to achieve: cook delicious food and basically win as many awards as you can for the restaurant—because that would help book rooms in the hotel, which ultimately is what was important for them.

I really had no idea what I was doing. I knew how to cook delicious food; I knew how to talk to the guests and loved being out in the dining room, but in terms of running a kitchen, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to lead a team or how to get them to do what I wanted.

There was a time when a cook on garde-manger was cutting chives. The chives weren’t good, and I got really upset. I reacted in the way that everybody I had trained with reacted, which was to take the cutting board and literally throw it on the floor and say, “This is garbage; do it again.” And that’s not my character, but it’s the only way that I knew how to react because that’s how I had been trained.

Stan was there in the kitchen. He saw me do it, and he pulled me into the office the next day after a whole 24 hours had passed. He sat me down and very calmly explained, “This is not how you lead people.” He walked me through examples of how better to lead and what that meant to him. I’ll never forget that conversation, because it changed me forever. I realized that I wasn’t leading for who I was. I was leading from how I had been led. And that’s not what I liked.

I reflected a lot on it and remembered that when I cooked in Switzerland, one of the most beautiful parts of the job happened every day at 5 o’clock. All of us cooks would sit down at the table in the corner of the kitchen. We’d put a tablecloth on the table, and we’d have dinner for 45 minutes. And that was every day, every day.

So, I remembered that, and we started doing it in the San Diego restaurant. We would take the stainless-steel prep table, put a white tablecloth over it every single day at 4 o’clock, put chairs around, and sit down. We ate as a team, seven of us, and it became our ritual. And it stood. Any time a new executive chef came into the hotel, they were told by the operations team, “Don’t touch this.”

It really helped me understand how to lead with empathy. Because I learned who these people were as people and not as just cooks. It changed how I thought.

What’s amazing is when I look back at that line, the seven are massively successful at what they do today in this industry. It was Claudette Zepeda, who now runs VAGA Restaurant in San Diego; Brandon Rodgers, who was Corey Lee’s chef de cuisine at Benu in San Francisco and helped him open other spots; Kevin Crowley, who has bagel shops in Ohio; and Sam Benson, who worked for me at Café Boulud and then went off to be a private chef for families in New York City. They’re incredible, and we all stay in touch; we still all text each other.