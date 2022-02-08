A Toast to Galentine's

×
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
a table with wine cake and cheese
Cheers to the gals, pals, and sisters who answer your texts at 2 am. Drink the pink wines, and eat cheese and cake—for dinner! Our star lineup of the best from some local BFFs.
- Patticake from Yum! Kitchen and Bakery (St. Louis Park, Minnetonka, St. Paul); Bent River Camembert from Alemar Cheese (1401 NE Marshall St., Mpls.); and more cheese, Piazza Grande Lambrusco ($14), and The Emily Chardonnay Pinot Noir ($16), all from France 44 (4351 France Ave. S., Mpls.).
- Layer in pretty plates (4/$240) and coupe glasses (6/$195) from MartinPatrick3 (212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls.) and some personality with skull picks (6/$88), a spreader ($6), and heart napkins (6/$175), all from Julia Moss (647 E. Lake St., Wayzata).
- And who says you can’t buy your friends jewelry on Valentine’s Day? We adore the lock charm bracelet ($50) and “XO” charm bracelet ($65), both by Tess and Tricia, tessandtrica.com.