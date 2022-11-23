Host Your Next Event at a Restaurant

× Expand Photo by Brian Bossany Summer Kath Wedding Cambria tile throughout and a close friendship with the owner made Fhima’s a heartfelt backdrop for Summer Kath and Michael Kelly’s wedding.

For their wedding on January 1, 2022, Summer Kath and husband Michael Kelly focused on the experience for their 97 guests. That meant hosting their ceremony and reception at a friend’s downtown Minneapolis restaurant, Fhima’s. “It’s absolutely beautiful: art deco, Roaring ’20s feel—and it also has Cambria everywhere,” says Kath, executive vice president of design at Le Sueur–based Cambria.

Restaurant events are easier than the typical venue-plus-catering combo because more of the food and drink infrastructure and décor are built in. “Venues are great for people that want a blank slate,” says Kastina Morrison of local planning service Kastina and Co. “I think the older we all get, the more we realize what’s truly important to us, and it’s often not whether or not I can hang a greenery floral installation from the ceiling—but more so, can I have an awesome meal with my closest family and friends?”

From a red carpet for arriving guests to bubbly and a five-course meal, the Kath-Kelly wedding, a second marriage for both, was all about celebration. Rather than a traditional aisle for the ceremony, Kath and Kelly descended mirroring staircases from the mezzanine to the main level, backed by a Sammy Davis Jr. tune. “And—[reflecting that] ‘we are partners’—we met at the same time at the altar,” she says.

The couple wanted to focus funds on an extraordinary dining experience with an open bar. “Another huge benefit of getting married in a restaurant of this caliber is that you don’t have to do a lot,” Kath says. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money on all the flowers and whatever else you might rent; it is just instantly beautiful.”

Leaning away from micro-customization, “mature brides don’t often have the time or feel the need to make the time to come up with an elaborate design to transform a space,” Morrison says. “They know the restaurants they love and that mean something to them.” Events at restaurants follow a simpler formula: With the décor and design already in place, hosts just add flowers and small touches for ready-made partying.

Often the biggest decisions (and costs!) in an event of any size are food and beverage. At traditional venues, that can mean coordinating a jigsaw of vendors—from caterers to bartenders, dessert vendors, and venue staff. But these things are built into a restaurant event. “In a restaurant,” Kath says, “they’re very used to feeding large amounts of people all at one time.”

Morrison loves the fact that the menu you know and love is already there. “You know where all of your standard linens, dinnerware, glassware, food, bar, and service will be coming from,” adds Dana Allison of Keyed Up Events.

True foodies, she says, “will appreciate having a smaller guest list and being at a restaurant where they know the food is less like an assembly line—which is how it can feel with dinners from catering companies sometimes.”

Food cooked on-site can be a big bonus too, Morrison says. “Heck—you could even have fries!” Because of the added work and cost of getting a fryer on-site, fries are usually off-limits without a full-service kitchen. But who doesn’t want a little ketchup-and-mustard-slathered late-night snack?

Though it might be tempting with a turnkey space to ditch the planner, Allison says an event coordinator is still important. “Your restaurant manager will be of help to you, but they want to concentrate on giving you the best dining experience possible,” she says. “A wedding planner can give them the time to do that and handle all the other details.”

Restaurants make great spaces for food-centered events, yes, but, Allison notes, don’t always have ideal spaces for a wedding ceremony. “If you are having your ceremony at a church or other off-site location, a restaurant is a great option for amazing food and service,” she says.

The Kath-Kelly New Year’s wedding at Fhima’s started at 4 pm and went into the wee hours—exactly as they hoped with a Roaring ’20s theme. “It was magical and everything we wanted it to be,” Kath says.

Planners’ Picks

Big birthday, shower, or rehearsal dinner on the calendar? Local pros give their top recommendations.

CōV

Edina and Wayzata, covrestaurants.com

“One of my personal favorite restaurants for a rehearsal dinner is CōV in Wayzata. . . . Not only is their food and service amazing—you’ll also enjoy the coastal vibes and a private-dining option that overlooks the lake.”

—Melody Hall, Events by Melody

The Lynhall

Edina and Uptown, thelynhall.com

“One of my favorite picks [for a post-wedding brunch] is The Lynhall for their amazing selection of your favorite morning carbs.”

—Reena Maheshwari, Kahani

Khâluna

4000 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5199, khaluna.com

“This new restaurant creates a resort atmosphere unlike any other in the Twin Cities. Its Laotian menu also takes you away from Midwest fare and adds a little spice to your life.”

—Laine Palm, Laine Palm Event Planning and Design

Waldmann Brewery

445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com

“They have an adorable vintage and romantic upstairs area that you can reserve.”

—Kastina Morrison, Kastina and Co.