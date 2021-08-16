× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Fried chicken sandwich

Bad Rooster

If you’re going to engage in the sandwich wars, you better bring game. This food truck has been rolling around town with some of the crispest, coolest (and hottest) crispy chicken sandwiches around. The basic Farm Bird on a brioche bun answers all your needs, but the Mother Clucker tossed in Bad Rooster’s MN honey hot sauce and topped with B&B slaw is next level. badrooster.com

Herbie Butcher’s Fried Chicken

No one gets left behind, not even the vegans. A bucket of fried “chicken” from the siblings behind The Herbivorous Butcher is so close to real chicken in taste and texture, you might just fool your meat-eating friends. It’s super crisp, and the breading mix is boosted with herbs and spices so that it’s all flavor bomb, just no bird.

735 E. 48th St., Mpls., 612-224-9251, herbiebutchersfriedchicken.com

CHX

The gents who began selling chicken out of a side window in a nightclub now have a chicken shop of their own. Chicken tenders are what helped them get their footing on the food scene, and though the menu at the new spot on Hennepin in Uptown offers expanded chicken options, you have to celebrate the tenders that started it all. Hunky breading and a great sauce are all you need.

2210 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., chxmsp.com