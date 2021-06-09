The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora Redefines Foraging

× Expand Photo by Adrian Danciu Chef Alan Bergo Chef Alan Bergo

“Watching wild plants grow and searching for new edible parts of familiar plants has transformed my culinary style, similar to how the nose-to-tail, grass-fed, and organic movements have affected the way chefs consider animals.” -Alan Bergo, Flora

It all started with Frisbee golf.

Twelve years ago, Alan Bergo, a line cook at the time, was walking between holes on his day off when suddenly he spied something very valuable and newly familiar. “I had cleaned a chicken of the woods [mushroom] the day before,” recalls Bergo. “And I looked down and saw one growing on a tree. I knew it so well because I held it, smelled it just the day before. I didn’t have to take a class or look at a guide. I saw it yesterday in a kitchen, today in a tree, and I realized that you could just be outside and get lucky and find things to eat.”

Book cover The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora “The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora is the vegetal portion of my life,” says Alan Bergo. “The first time I saw a zucchini growing—after cooking with zucchini my whole life—because I had been foraging, I thought, That part looks edible, and that part does, too.” Research showed Bergo historical uses; he used his chef’s training to make those uses modern. Says Bergo, “Culinary vegetables taught me about wild plants; foraging taught me to look at garden and urban plants differently. So I wrote a book.”

The moment was a turning point in a cooking career that would lead Bergo to the kitchen at dear departed Heartland and to a role heading up the last phase of dear departed Lucia’s. It also was the start of a foraging career, which began with his website, ForagerChef.com, then branched out to include supplying Marvel Bar and Bachelor Farmer with wild ingredients and collaborating on foraged-ingredient-infused liquors with Ida Graves, and which culminated in the publication of a book that’s the work of a lifetime (thus far)—The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora. The book, out this month from Chelsea Green, the first of a planned series of three, is filled with Bergo’s words, photographs, and recipes. The next two books will be on wild mushrooms and meats, but it’s the first, Flora, that promises to change the way chefs cook in America.

How so? Because Bergo redefines foraging in a way that helps us see food sources anew. Take the urban nut trees our ancestors planted for us to use as food, like the Twin Cities’ ubiquitous black walnut trees, and food plants like sunflowers, which have many more culinary uses than the seeds. Foraging taught Bergo to see the shoots, leaves, and unripe flower heads of garden vegetables differently. “As a chef, you have this feeling of, Anything I want, I can get,” he says. “I snap my fingers, and a flat of raspberries shows up tomorrow. But you’re actually limited in all kinds of ways you can’t even see.” At least until you leaf through Flora and find that if you forage in your neighborhood and garden, you can discover very valuable flavors practically anywhere you can toss a Frisbee.

“Black walnuts are all over the metro, in yards, boulevards, and parks. I’d see them as a kid when I was mowing the lawn. I’d pick up the big brown thing and think: Worms, gross. This is the farthest thing from a nut. Now I see the worms And I think: Oh good, the worms are here to get rid of that brown thing for me. After you cure them by drying, they're a bit putzy to crack; I use a hammer and then use tin snips, but when you taste a fresh one, you get a walnut that’s better than any you ever had before.” -Alan Bergo