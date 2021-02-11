Zoë Bakes Launches Baking Show on Magnolia Network

× Expand apples and production slate

First we hinted at it in last summer's story about Zoë Francois, then there was a sneaky mention of it a few months ago in Better Homes & Gardens, but now we can fully shout to the rooftops: Zoë Bakes has launched a baking show on the newly minted Magnolia Network!

×

"It's so exciting! I can't believe I get to show our cool Minnesota baking and food scene to the whole country," Francois laughed. The Instagram sensation (with almost 290K followers), Artisan Bread in 5 cookbook author, blogger, and former pastry chef worked with long time pal Andrew Zimmern's production company, Intuitive Content, to make the show a reality.

The show is based in her Lowry Hill kitchen, but the backdrop is really the Twin Cities. "We filmed all fall. We got to shoot in local orchards, with local chefs like Justin Sutherland and Michelle Gayer, local makers and other authors! And I got to cook with my friends!" Full disclosure: I am one of those friends. I'm sure they cut all the swears out of my shots in post. But it goes to show you, this is not just a cookie and cake recipe show, there are all sorts of fun shenanigans afoot.

× Expand filming a cooking show in the kitchen Francois gets a touch up from local make-up artist Fatima Olive while taking direction from the Intuitive Content film crew.

And yes, I did pester Zoë about what Magnolia's super couple Chip and Joanna Gaines were like, "They were amazing to work with, I'm not even blowing sunshine. It's pretty cool to watch what focused people can build together. What they've done and plan to do with their Magnolia is amazing."

Magnolia's cable channel debut will be in 2022, and their streaming site will be live later this summer. So the first episode of Zoë Bakes is in preview right now on the Discovery + streaming site. You can pop in and get a 7-day free trial, or opt in for the $4.99/month. Go give it a look and see Diane Moua of Spoon and Stable/Bellecour as they talk rhubarb, which Zoë uses to make pie for a front porch pie party.

The full series will launch sometime in March. And yes, you can hear my laugh in the opening montage.