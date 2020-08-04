Yia Vang's Vinai Finds a Home

× Expand building in northeast Vinai Yia Vang Restaurant

It's been a crazy year for all restaurants, but at least for chef Yia Vang there's been a little crazy in the good way.

After we named him Chef of the Year in 2019, he landed on the cover of Bon Appetit, he competed in Cochon555, and was just named Outstanding Chef in City Pages Best Of issue. He set his intentions to finally launch a rooted restaurant, and raised $97,000 to make it reality.

And now, despite the limited way restaurants are forced to do business, he's pushing forward with opening in 2021.

Vinai, named for the refugee camp in Thailand where Vang was born, will open at 1717 2nd Street N.E., in the Bottineau neighborhood of Minneapolis. It's just past the Sentyrz Market, about five blocks north of Young Joni. The 1933-built structure was originally Fleischmann’s Malting, with 3,100 sq.ft. inside and a large backyard area, which you can imagine will be hosting some amazing Hmong barbecue action.

The Hmong restaurant which will cook foods celebrating Vang's cultural and familial traditions, should seat about 40-60 people, with more on the patio. There will be a big wood fired grill as the focal point. They are working with Christian Dean Architecture, who also did the Quang renovation along with spaces such as Upton 43, Colita, Kado No Mise, Kaiseki Furukawa, and Headflyer Brewing.

I remember sitting at a huge communal table for one of the Vinai fundraisers, and was very excited for that dream of passing rice and Tiger Sauce among strangers who become eating friends. Vang still plans for that communal table some day. But, for now, we patiently wait and play the long game. Tables will be 6 feet apart and there will be a dedicated takeout area, which they clearly know how to do very well at Union Hmong Kitchen.

OH AND GUESS WHAT? Chef Marshall Paulson has departed from The Birchwood Cafe and joined Vang's team to lead operations. They plan to create a restaurant that uses local ingredients, but also focuses on a progressive and equitable staffing model.

× Expand Photos by Lauren Cutshall two men standing together

It's kind of a bromance honestly, Vang said in a statement: “Marshall and I met a few years back and have had the chance to collaborate on some great things—we did a fundraiser for Urban Roots together, and we’ve been good friends ever since. We geek out on a lot of the same stuff, so collaborating is a blast. I’m so excited to work with him as we create this place I’ve dreamed of for so long: a true home that will honor the past, present, and future of Hmong cooking.”

Construction begins this fall, with a hopeful opening target of spring 2021.