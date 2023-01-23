Yes, Chili Cheese Beer is Here

× Expand cans of chili and a can of beer

If there's any time outside of the State Fair that's appropriate for stunt beers, it has to be the Super Bowl. So, this actually makes sense.

Modist Brewing in North Loop has teamed up with Hormel to create a limited release beer: Chili Cheese Brew.

Available starting Tuesday, January 24th at 8am, $24 party-friendly four packs can be found on HormelChiliCheeseBrew.com (while supplies last.) If you act fast, you can have this beverage shipped straight to your couch in time for the big game day on February 12.

×

All in good fun, but it should be drinkable. The American lager features Minnesota Pilsner barley malt and flaked corn. Modist brewers added chili spices and actual cheese powder, using a centrifuge to create a crystal clear crusher. And here's what: it doesn't suck. It doesn't! I got a sneak sip last week and the nose is all Taco Tuesday. The chili spice smell wafts toward you as you're raising the pale golden lager to your face, and it lingers. Oh it lingers. The lager itself has a bit of kick, and though it has been made with cheese powder in the brewing process, it doesn't come across with a big cheese statement—but, definitely put this in your beer cheese soup! Honestly, I would drink this beer with a little tomato juice and go michelada style with it.

These beers could sell out online, but you'll have a limited chance to sample it in the Modist Brewing taproom starting Tuesday.