Will December See a Restaurant Blood Bath?

Yesterday was a tough re-entry from the holiday stretch, right? Then we got some news from a few big leaders in the food space, and that sucked harder.

First we heard that Jamie Malone's Grand Cafe won't be returning to 38th and Grand. Then Justin Sutherland announced that he'd be closing Handsome Hog after Saturday's service, hoping to re-open when restaurants are allowed to. Then I saw that Town Hall Tap and Town Hall Lanes both posted notes saying they were closing temporarily, until 2021.

That's when the texts began flying: the blood bath is starting.

That term is being used by restaurant people, workers, chefs, owners alike, I didn't create it for click bait. Quite honestly, I'm shocked that so many people register shock when a day like yesterday happens. We have known this was coming. It's still hard for me to understand when people say: well the shutdown is only four weeks, they can make it through that.

Sure, some will. But yesterday, the Governor made note of the fact that Christmas will look a lot like Thanksgiving as far as the big ask on gatherings. And if you think that the four weeks of shutdown will be lifted on schedule the week before Christmas, you are in the minority. Most restaurants believe that there will be no New Year's Eve for them this year.

And then what: January? It's only the worst time of year for restaurants. Our interesting weather tends to keep people on their couches, the winter of 2018/19 was like a mini shutdown itself. Some restaurant owners noted the packed malls this weekend, which were allowed to be open, and wonder if the spending spree that's likely to happen with gifting this season (what else are people going to do, they can't go out for dinner or movies or sports, but they can crawl malls and shop online like crazy) will mean an even bigger budget hangover than they normally see in January. And then there's the salad factor, January is for salads.

These are all normal cycles that restaurants are used to managing, but this year there's no cushion, no wiggle room. So for some, the idea of buying food from vendors and stocking the coolers in hopes that we will all show up for big takeout orders, that's going to be too far of a stretch. Because it's always a gamble, and some have decided to fold this hand. Be ready, gird your hearts, more of these Mondays are coming.

But as I was about to write an RIP for Grand Cafe, I heard from Jamie Malone. And I was once again reminded why I love this particular industry. She confirmed that our lovely Grand is not gone, it's just changing, like everything else.

"We will, as we have been for the last 8 months, be operating as Grand Café at Home, creating our meal kits and other take home experiences. We use our Eastside as a ghost kitchen, because it is a large space and allows us to cook and package in a safe and spread out manner," Malone wrote me.

"The pandemic has created opportunities to rethink and re-imagine restaurants, take stock of what works and what doesn’t. There are so many things that have been status quo in the past, that just did not serve the business or its employees well. Now is our chance to do that and create a better world for restaurant workers. I believe a smaller space with more dynamic revenue streams is the best way for our team to move forward. We are still going strong, doing what we love, and busy planning our next iteration!" Tune in for more from the ladies of Grand Cafe when they call into my Weekly Dish radio show this Saturday on MyTalk 107.1.

But this is what I want to ask: let's not get caught up in the emotional chest thumping of the blood bath if it comes (yes, me too). It's self-indulgent and it's wasting time. Instead, mourn accordingly, but pay attention to the innovations that your locals are doing to stay alive and plan ahead. With intent.

Knowing they do a lot of business from their loyal base, Travail has opened up opportunities to become a member of the 2021 Travailians. It's basically their own version of a Kickstarter with member levels and differing rewards (swag, early access, off menu treats, special parties, etc), and there are special deals if you sign up before Dec. 5th. They've also launched a beer club and a hot sauce club for Pig Ate My Pizza, which are also giftable, if that's your jam.

The Hewing has decided to use their rooms to create the ultimate contactless private dining night. You can't eat out in a huge restaurant, but you can book one of their rooms for three hours and, with 2-4 guests, indulge in a 7-course tasting menu. They may have just saved your anniversary.

Get your Christmas Dinner planned this week, just accept now that it's going to be small and that Baby Jesus wants it that way. By booking ahead, you let the restaurant know how much they can buy from our local vendors, so no one gets stuck with unpaid invoices. Petite Leon, Saint Dinette, Meritage have all opened up ordering for holiday meals, but with the success of the Thanksgiving kits, more will likely launch.

Keep getting takeout, and mix it up with things like at home boil kits from Grand Catch. But also buy merch. Your Secret Santas will love that you got them some iconic Matt's Bar Jucy Lucy wear. You can help the return of Handsome Hog when when you grab some of Justin Sutherland's new spice blends and brisket rubs. Your ramen nerd specifically asked me to ask you to get this Zen Box Izakaya daruma hoodie.

And buy gift cards. WCCO does the good work of pulling all those gift card deals, but hit up the ones you want to see in 2021. If you can, consider joining the #CutTheCard movement, which makes it a straight up gift.

The very very least you can and should do is SIGN THIS LETTER TO CONGRESS.

The only time is now, the only way to #saverestaurants and stem the blood bath is action.