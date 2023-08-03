White Rabbit Kitchen Brings New Takes on Classic 'Cue

× Expand Photos by Cynthia Maya White Rabbit Kitchen The White Rabbit Food Truck sells BBQ-style food with a twist at Andover, Minnesota on June 16, 2023 (Cynthia Maya).

Barbecue is famous for its bibs, sticky fingers, and moist towelettes, but White Rabbit Kitchen wants to make it easier for the food truck set. Rob Michaletz puts out a menu full of smoker-driven food that stands out.

After 14 years as the executive chef for the food service company Compass Group USA that served Fortune 500s, Michaletz was furloughed in 2020. He decided to make food a family endeavor, starting a food truck with his wife and three kids. The food truck grew into a small storefront in Andover in 2022, which they quickly outgrew, and are finishing a move to a bigger space just a few doors down. The name is reminiscent of those campfire incantations to chase away smoke (white rabbit! white rabbit!).

Michaletz didn’t want the menu to feel too pinned down, and it was important to him to create an adaptable and evolving menu that they could restructure for every crowd. Moving beyond the traditional BBQ platter of meats and bread, they try to shake up the classics and make them their own.

The best selling ‘Sota Hot Chicken is Michaletz’s play off Nashville Hot Chicken. Where the classic Nashville sandwich brings the heat head on, the 'Sota sneaks up with a sweet heat. The sandwich is anchored by a citrusy slaw and topped with pickles between two brioche buns. There’s a salad version with house made ranch for the gluten-averse or for those looking for leafy greens. The pulled pork comes in a sliders version for shareable, one-handed goodness. Topping with a bright cranberry-broccoli slaw and their tart BBQ sauce cuts the fattiness of the pork. And what’s a barbecue without brisket? White Rabbit’s smoked brisket is stacked on a baguette with cheddar, pickled red onion, and wasabi-kimchi aioli served with a side of rosemary-thyme au jus for the dipping.

Whatever’s on the menu for the day, Michaletz follows the same philosophy. “I don’t want people to leave feeling gluttonous or heavy, I want people satisfied but not overindulged,” he says. So whatever it may be, know the smoke will be there, and you’ll leave better than you found it.

Beyond Andover, they've been rolling up to various food truck events around the Twin Cities. Hit their food truck for a smoky surprise or visit the new restaurant once it opens this month. Follow them on Instagram for updates to see where they'll pull up the truck next.