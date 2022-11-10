Where to Order Pie for Thanksgiving

× Expand Courtesy of Rustica Rustica pies

Looking for where to get your Thanksgiving meal this year? We've rounded that up too.

Alma

Our eyes are on Alma's pear-cranberry pie, but they're also offering a brown butter pumpkin loaf that looks like a hitter. Pick up is Wednesday, Nov. 23. 528 University Ave. SE, Mpls., almampls.com

Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

Baker’s Field in the Food Building is whipping up two types of pies this year. Their squash pies and apple streusel pies will come in two sizes: 9-inch and 4-inch. Pre-order by November 16 to pick up on November 23, between 12-6 pm at the Food Building. 401 Marshall St NE, Mpls, 612-545-5555, foodbuilding.com

The Buttered Tin

Offering 11 pie flavors, you’re sure to find something to satisfy everyone’s pie-ference, wink. Choose from french apple, banana cream, blueberry crumble, cherry almond, s’more, coconut cream, key lime, lemon meringue, pecan bourbon and, of course, pumpkin. Order by November 16 and pick up at either of their Twin Cities locations on November 23. 237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-2300, 2445 NE Marshall St., Mpls, 612-234–4224, thebutteredtin.com

The Lynhall

The apple, pumpkin, and pecan pie trifecta are each available at the Lynhall, in addition to cheesecake, pumpkin bars, and cinnamon rolls to satisfy any sweet tooths. Pre-order by Nov. 20 for Nov. 22-23 pickup at the LynLake location. 2640 Lyndale Ave. S. Mpls., thelynhall.com

Milkjam Creamery

Mix it up a little with a Thanksgiving Ice Cream Pie from Milkjam. Choose from this year's flavors of pumpkin dulce, a ridin’ duuurty pie, pecan pie, or spiced pumpkin latte pie. They have a gluten-free crust sub available for all pies. Pies start at $31, pre-order to pick up in store on November 22-23. 2743 Lyndale Ave S., Mpls, 612-424-4668, milkjamcreamery.com/pre-order/menu

Rustica

Rustica has your baked needs locked down. The Thanksgiving bundle alone is an enticing offer: One half dozen pull apart potato rolls, one order of stuffing mix, and one pie of your choice, that range from pecan pie, an apple pear pie, or a pumpkin tart. Pre-order by Friday, Nov. 18, and pick up between Nov. 22-23. Locations in Minneapolis and Edina, rustica-holidays.square.site

Vikings and Goddesses

Whose hands could be more trusted with handling your dessert? Yes, they have the pies pure traditionalists will respect: pumpkin, caramel apple, a pecan date (!), but what about that sweet corn custard? Pick up Nov. 22-23 at the St. Paul bakery, or Backstory Coffee Roasters in St. Paul and North Loop, or Nina's Cafe in Cathedral Hill.

Wildfire

Cake or pie, whatever you fancy, Wildfire’s got it for you. Serving an array of seasonal desserts, you can grab a slice for yourself or get a whole dish—if you want to share. 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100, wildfirerestaurant.com/eden-prairie