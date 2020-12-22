Where to Order New Year's Eve Takeout 2020

× Expand dishes from UHK

It's the year you don't have to fight for reservations! No cramming your feet into too-high heels or trying to find an Uber at 12:05am. This year you get to have all the great courses of chef-made plates, at the best table in the house: yours.

Union Hmong Kitchen is bringing a family-style feast for two to your table. Go coffee-Szechuan crusted ribeye, or go snapper grilled in banana leaves (the move, IMHO), and then tuck into lobster fried rice, string beans with oyster sauce, and the purple sticky rice. Meal kit $165 feeds 2. Order soon, pickup on 12/30-31.

Travail's New Year's Eve luxury box has you covered for dinner AND morning brunch. King crab and American wagyu with cacio e pepe to ring in the night, and then Croque Madame sandwiches and Good Luck salad to welcome the new day. Yes, add on caviar. Kit $350 feeds 4, add ons and Champs available. Order soon, pickup in Robbinsdale or have delivered 12/31.

Kado no Mise has a magical sounding bento box for two! Brimming with toro nigiri and wagyu beef, three kinds of sushi rolls, grilled salmon, and more. Meal $300 feeds 2. Order soon, pickup in North Loop 12/31.

Grand Cafe has a few kit options for you. The first is a light and luxe with a bottle of cava, some caviar and chips. The second takes it up a notch with some mix and match hors d'oeuvres, and the third lets you choose between a cassoulet dinner or three courses of luxury that includes that lobster-cognac bucatini I dream of. ALSO: there's a party kit you can grab, compiled by the MartinPatrick3 crew, with champs flutes, a cocktail book, and all sorts of fun for $150. Kits from $95-$170 all feed 2. Order soon, pickup at Eastside on 12/31.

Gavin Kaysen's GK at Home has a party in a box. It's a snack bonanza with foie gras, caviar, smoked salmon crepe bites, and duck pithivier with black truffle sauce. The monkey bread can be either late night snack or morning reviver. Kit $295 feeds 2, wines available. Order soon, pickup in North Loop on 12/31.

a Bird in Hand is a local pop up that's offering a takeout meal for NYE. Their meal comes ready for you to finish cooking, with corn and truffle risotto, hamachi nicoise, duck confit, and more. A deal, this one, and good to support the next gen! Meal kit $50 feeds 2. Order soon, pickup 12/31 at Stewart's in St. Paul.

Plan for a NYE pizza party with Tratorria Mucci in Uptown. This is a mix and match situation: grab a cheese board, order some truffled jojo battered potatoes, and then click on the Black Pearl pizza with squid ink dough, or the Duck Clark with duck confit and fontina, and so much more! A la carte from $10-$60. Order ahead and pickup on 12/31 in Uptown.

If you skipped the beef Wellington on Xmas, you can grab it for NYE from P.S. Steak. The beefy main is joined by a lovely little salad, Brussels with bacon, and those amazing aligot potatoes. Meal kit $200 feeds 2, wine available. Order soon, pickup in Mpls on 12/30.

Marna's in Robbinsdale has a few options for you, and they all sound delish. Look over the menu and see what you can't live without: Crab cake bites? Fried mac n cheese bites? Prosciutto-wrapped figs? Lizano lime chicken wings? Jerked spice popcorn? Kits $100-$150 feed 4-6. Order soon, pickup in Birdtown on 12/30.

Steak houses miss you, too. Baldamar is showing you how much, by offering a few options for NYE. Let them do the work and plan the feast with King crab, prime filet, prime ribeye, Gruyere mashers and the like. Or choose your own adventure from bacon cheeseburger sliders, deep-fried Brussels sprouts, pork belly mac & cheese, short rib nachos and such. And then consider the New Year's Day eating with a brunch kit that brings all the luxe into 2021. Feast kit $200 feeds 2, a la carte kit from $30-$60, brunch $60 feeds 2, must be ordered by 12/28. Pickup in Roseville on 12/31 and 01/01.

NOLO's Kitchen is just going to go ahead and include the bubbly in their meal kit. What better way to clink lobster bisque, bone-in short rib, and potted foie gras. Ready to eat dinner $175 feeds 2, $300 feeds 4. Order by 12/27, pick up in North Loop on 12/31.

The Craft and Crew restaurants are dipping like your parents did, with a NYE fondue for two! They'll blend all the good cheeses for you, set you up with the right dippables, and even sport you a salad as a diversion for all that dairy. Plus, there's a meat course (dip/cooked in oil, porovided). If you're not done dipping add on the $25 chocolate fondue on the end. Dinner fondue kits $90 feeds 2. Order by 12/27, pickup at various locations 12/31.

St.G and Tilia will make you look like a pro! A five course feast with detailed instructions means you can have seared scallops, chestnut gnocchi with venison ragu, and banana cake with candied sunchokes with almost no effort. Five course meal $125/person. Order soon, pickup at St.G on 12/31.

Borough is basically saying, get your fancy duds on and let them direct your gala at home. A multi-course meal that has canapes and an amuse bouche before even getting to the lobster bisque or American wagyu steak, can be assembled with ease by their instructions. Meal kit is $115/person, wine options available. Order soon, pickup in North Loop on 12/30.

Parlour St. Paul has you set up for good times with an easy four course meal kit that you can make at home. Wedge salad, beautiful cauliflower, tamarind pork chops, and strawberry shortcake to top it off. Meal kit $65/person. Order soon, pick up in St. Paul on 12/30-31.

Red Cow is running the same two beef tenderloin and fried chicken kits for NYE as they are for Christmas. All are welcome to snarf, and you can add on egg nog, chocolate cake, hot toddy kits, crab dip to be hoarded from the couch, no judgement! Tenderloin kit $209, fried chicken kit (classic or Nashville hot) $109 both kits feed 4-6, extras from $9-$110. Order by 12/27, pickup at Red Cow Uptown on 12/30.

Smack Shack's NYE dinner is a bit fancier than it's Christmas deal, this dinner for two brings you lobster Lorraine, roasted root vegetables, mixed greens salad, Kings Hawaiian buns, and key lime pie. Dinner $125 feeds 2, wine available. Order by 12/27, pickup in North Loop on 12/31.

Birch's on the Lake will surf and turf it for you, and even let you choose the surf: lobster tail or scallop kabobs. Round that choice out with stuffed mushrooms, Caesar salad, whipped potatoes, a bottle of Champs or a crowler 4-pak of beer, and party favors! Meal $450 feeds 4-6. Order soon, pickup in Long Lake on 12/31.

Fhima's is used to throwing big bashes for NYE, so they know how to bring the glam: lobster imperial, Moroccan lamb cigars, truffled ravioli, French pastry board can all come from your kitchen. Four course dinner $150 feeds 2, $275 feeds 4, includes Champagne and party favors. Order soon, pickup in downtown Mpls. on 12/31.