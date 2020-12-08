Where to Order Christmas/Holiday Takeout 2020

× Expand Christmas table spread

Y'all rocked those Thanksgiving Takeout kits and meals so hard, that many of our restaurants are ready to party again. And while your Christmas feast might be a bit smaller this year, you can still hold fast to the all-day-pajama-rule and let the pros fill your ovens while you play MarioKart for 17 hours. Secret Santa yourself with something nice this year, like foie gras or caviar service, or really, just nice egg nog would be a treat.

This is a monster list, but we'll keep adding when we hear of more, and removing the ones that sell out when we can.

Young Joni has decided on duck. Peking duck to be exact. As a little pre-view collab with the coming Sooki & Mimi, the YJ holiday feast includes duck, heirloom corn tortillas, salsa verde, house made hoisin sauce, peanut noodles, kimchi fried grains, all the fixins and even a bottle of bubbles. Duck feast $300 feeds 4 generously. Order soon (these things sell out!), pickup in Mpls. on 12/23.

Love the idea of a Danish Holiday Dinner from Borough. Not only do they account for pre-dinner snacking with glögg and small pebenodder spiced cookies, but dinner includes duck breast with gravy, slow braised red cabbage, caramelized potatoes and more. They even include a prize for the Danish tradition of hiding an almond in one of the bowls. Danish dinner is $65/person. Order soon, pickup in North Loop on 12/23.

Gavin Kaysen's GK at Home is bringing out the Beef Wellington for you holidays. Choose a fully tricked out kit with glazed carrots and mashed potatoes, and add a few more sides if you want. Or get the quiche for brunchy times. Wellington kit $195 feeds 2-3, $375 feeds 4-6; extras from $10 (Parker House rolls) to $42 (quiche), add wines from $35. Order soon they've been selling out, pick up at Spoon and Stable in North Loop on 12/23 from 10a-3p.

Let Kado no Mise change the path of your holiday dinner, you should be over mashed potatoes by now anyway. Order their Japanese meal kit and suddenly Christmas is full of kamo nabe hot pot, yuzu marinated salmon, dashi rice with snow crab, even mochi. Meal kit $160 feeds 2, $300 feeds 4, get a bottle of sake add-on for $30-$200 (for that Flying Pegasus daiginjo). Order by 12/21, pick up in North Loop on 12/23.

Grand Cafe has the meal kit thing down like pros, so you can trust Jamie Malone's holiday meal. Imagine hors d'oeuvres followed by a decadent and warming cassoulet brimming with duck and sausage, followed by a brown butter apple galette. Holiday dinner $70/person. Order soon, pickup at Eastside on 12/23.

Roll up curbside for Lowry Hill Meats. And go as luxe as you want this year, you deserve it. Find duck legs, pheasants, standing rib roasts, and great grabs like cioppino and roasted Brussels. Most meats will require a deposit that will be applied to the final cost at different $/pound rates (i.e. rib roast is $24/pound, brisket is $9/pound). Order by 12/18, pick up from Mpls. on 12/22-24.

Petite Leon is putting up their very first Christmas meal, in your kitchen. And: whoa. Two pounds of beef short ribs braised in birria, hot smoked salmon, lemon pepper salami bites, roasted carrots in salsa macha, garlic mushrooms and Le Petite Haricot Vert Hotdish which is to say fancy delish green bean casserole. And then? Deep dish apple pie. Meal kit $185 feeds 4-6, add on bloody mary bar $50 or some Tom & Jerry batter for $14 (10% of all drink funds will go to the MN Homeless Fund). Order soon will sell out, pickup on 12/23 in Kingfield.

The Christmas Feast from Acqua in White Bear Lake is all about the fun of a coursed dinner. Start with shrimp cocktail, move to soup, and then dig into the show, which can be ham and turkey, or beef tenderloin, or surf and turf depending on your mood. And you can add on a charcuterie board ($45) or throw in some caviar service ($80), as well as meats and treats by the pound. Basic feast $160 feeds 2, $320 feeds 4, $480 feeds 6, extras from $10-$80, cocktail kits and wine available. Order soon, pick up in WBL on 12/22-24 noon-7pm.

France 44 Cheese Shop are your bestie bundlers! So many options, from Italian dinner kits ($55), Spanish dinner kits ($65), to holiday meal choices that range from dry aged ribeyes, to leg of lamb, to whole goose! Order cuts or choose fully cooked dishes like sous vide prime rib or quiche. Meats will $/lb (whole beef tenderloin $29/lb, King crab legs $45/lb), ala carte from $10-$75. Order by 12/15, pick up on 12/23-24 in either Mpls. or St. Paul.

Just get the whole holiday week set with Grocers Table. Order your 5lb. seasoned prime rib ($150) or a 4lb. spatchcocked chicken ($32) both ready to roast for Christmas Eve, and then choose the brunch kit for Christmas morning, and plan some lobster bisque and cheeseboard action for a slick NYE in. Brunch kit $100 feeds 6-8, bites and boards from $65. Order by 12/18, pick up in Wayzata on 12/23-24 or 12/30-31.

Waking up to Birchwood brunch is gift enough, take back that car with the ribbon on it! Ok no, but how nice to tuck into eggy quiche, breakfast potatoes, and a little Fisher Farms bacon? And it's Christmas so you get to have pie with breakfast, even if you're on the naughty list. Brunch $42 feeds 2-4, $76 feeds 6-8, extras from $6-$34, pies $35. Order soon, pickup in Mpls. on 12/23-24.

Lakeside Vann is cooking a Jul menu for the feast, to celebrate simpler times and chef Erik Skaar's Norwegian heritage. Start with smoked sturgeon skagen (on toast) with horseradish and dill, move on to roasted goos breast with fried hasselback potatoes, and finish with a kringle and yuzu curd. Dinner $190 feeds 4, wine available. Order soon, pickup in Spring Park on 12/22-24, and 26.

Keep it classic and order from Jax Cafe for the holiday meal. Shrimp cocktail and artichoke dip kick off a dinner of Chateaubriand, which is not something you'd just haul off and make on your own, right? AND they've got the authentic Rustic Inn Cafe's pies on deck too. Bump it all up with a dozen pierogi and a quart of Tom & Jerry batter why don't you? Holiday dinner $170 feeds 2-4, $275 feeds 4-6; extras $8-$18. Order by 12/19, pickup in Northeast Mpls. 12/23-24.

Honestly, you'll just shut everyone up when you walk into the dining room with one of holiday packs from Ono Hawaiian Plates. We're looking at a whole rack of twice-cooked Pulehu Asian BBQ ribs, island Teriyaki chicken, mac salad, and rice (but just upgrade to Hawaiian fried rice and kiss your brain). Holiday pack $60 feeds 4-6, but add on things like shoyu poke for $12 or Kalua pork for $18. Pre-order at least 48 hours in advance, pickup for Christmas on 12/24.

Marna's Eatery isn't going to make you choose between their smoked bone-in ham with pineapple glaze and their prime rib with rosemary au jus, you can have both. Along with squash soup, pineapple bread, and roast baby carrots with a citrus glaze. Ham feast $100, prime rib feast $125, ham AND beef $150, all feed 4-6. Order soon, pick up in Robbinsdale on 12/23.

St. Genevieve and Tilia are teaming up for the feast, which comes par-baked with full instructions. You should be in just for the Yorkshire pudding and the black garlic Parker House rolls, but au gratin potatoes and prime rib aren't too shabby either. Bonus: Black Forest yule log! Dinner $60/person. Order soon, pickup at St.G on 12/22-23. ...

Go big AND go home with the family meal kits from Travail. Choose 3-4lbs. of Travail style prime rib or the holiday ham with Ron Burgundy glaze. Both options also include gnocchi and fingerlings, maitake mushrooms in herb butter, butternut squash soup, and more. Throw in the upgrade and you get all the good snacks (King crab dip, cheese fondue, cookies) to get you through the LOTR marathon. Beef meal kit $210, ham kit $160, both feed 4+, snacks upgrade $100. Order by 12/20, delivery for $20 or pickup in Robbinsdale on 12/23.

While they're ripping open presents, you can be warming up the goods from Pig Ate My Pizza for brunch. Ham and cheese croissants, bacon quiche or frittata, focaccia, and kouign-amann. Bakery items from $18-$24. Order soon, pickup in Robbinsdale 12/23.

Red Cow has a bunch of meals and snacks you can choose from for Christmas. What kind of family are you, beef tenderloin and fancy slippers? Or fried chicken and eating in the living room? All are welcome to snarf, and you can add on egg nog, chocolate cake, hot toddy kits, crab dip to be hoarded from the couch, no judgement! Tenderloin kit $209, fried chicken kit (classic or Nashville hot) $109 both kits feed 4-6, extras from $9-$110. Order by 12/20, pickup at Red Cow Uptown on 12/23.

Estelle is putting up a hot and ready to eat spread that comes with two bottles of wine. The prime rib focused feed also has duck fat fingerlings, harissa roasted carrots, bacon wrapped dates, truffled mac n cheese, foie gras tiramisu, the luxe of it all! Meal $250 feeds 4, and comes with wine! Order by 12/22 (but limited amount), pickup in St. Paul on 12/25.

Surdyk's is all about pulling together your perfect set up. Pick your starters, maybe it's a Basque potato and cod stew, maybe it's a charcuterie board. Think about adding on three cheese potato gratin or roasted Brussels before choosing pork pie, Swedish meatballs, or beef stroganoff. Now bring us that Figgy Pudding. Fully cooked ready to re-heat options from $15-$65. Order by 12/18, pickup in Northeast Mpls.

D'Amico at Home is offering a Jovial Dinner Table, which we all crave. Family style is the name of the game, so choose your table's main from roasted pork loin with chutney, balsamic glazed short ribs, or miso marinated sea bass. Then fight over the fingerlings. Dinner $155-$275 feeds 4. Order by 12/21, for pickup in Brooklyn Park or Golden Valley on 12/23-24.

Smack Shack is keeping it simple and luxe this holiday. Their Christmas meal nets you lobster pot pie, mixed green salad, and a key lime pie to pickup. Meal $85 feeds 2, wine available. Order by 12/20, pickup in North Loop on 12/24.

Birch's on the Lake has this month dialed in! If you are thinking about a big Christmas eve feast, they've got a spread that features beef tenderloin, bourbon glazed ham, winter salad, green bean casserole, and all the trimmings. AND if you are celebrating on another date, they have a pretty great holiday spread for 8-10 for $525 that can be ordered with 24 hour notice. Christmas meal $325 feeds 4-6, beer and wine available. Order soon, pickup in Long Lake on 12/24.

The Lexington will just have to set up shop in your kitchen for this holiday season, maybe ask your dad to act as the barman. Their feast brings the elegance of orchard salad, glazed pit-smoked ham, that yukon gold mash, cheesy cauliflower and creamed kale, plus cake donut bread pudding. Meal $155 serves 4-6, add on 2lbs of tenderloin for $80. Order soon, pickup on Grand Ave on 12/24.

It's all about the Christmas bundle at The Lynhall. Dinner can be prime rib luxe, or smoked ham classic, or veggie shepherd's pie modern. And for the pajama fueled brunch set: quiche or frittata, local bacon and breakfast potatoes. Plus, so much to add on to make this as merry as you need (like brie en croute, a side of mac n cheese, or a whole darn buche de noel). Brunch bundle $80 feeds 4, dinner bundles $29-$38 feeds 1, $54-$72 feeds 2, $100-$138 feeds 4, extras from $8-$50. Order by 12/18, pick up in LynLake 12/23-24.

If all you need is the glittering star of the meal, consider letting Animales BBQ source that for you. Trust them for a whole damn brisket smoked for 12-14 hours over MN red oak, or a Peterson Craft Meats pork shoulder smoked for 10 hours. Maybe you just need some buns and napkins? Brisket $130, Pork $80. Order soon, pickup at Able Brewing (which will have beers ready for grabbing) on 12/23-24.

Have loved the Kowalski's brunch kit for years, because it's no fuss and fills all the needs. You get a sturdy quiche, a mini pit ham, three pounds of fresh cut fruit, cheesy hash browns, almond coffee cake and oj. Tuck in. And of course they have a TON of other dinner kits, from turkey to prime rib to lasagna. Brunch $80 feeds 6, other kits $26-$200. Order soon, pickup at several locations on 12/23-24.

Danny del Prado's Colita is a good idea to bring bright flavors into the Christmas meal. Smoked short ribs with mole negra, tumeric rice with carrot, chipotle roasted cauliflower, you might NEVER go back to bland mashers. Meal kit $134 feeds 2-3, $255 feeds 4-6, extras (like butternut squash quiche or cookie pack) $12-$42. Order by 12/21, pickup in South Mpls. on 12/23.

And at sister shop Martina, it's like taking your traditional table and boosting it in new ways. Potato puree, but with white cheddar, gravy and horseradish. Lasagna, but eggplant lasagna. Bread pudding with chorizo, sauerkraut, bacon, and chives. New traditions welcome. Meal kit $125 (vegetarian $75) feeds 2-3, $235 (vegetarian $125) feeds 4-6, extras (chocolate babka!!) from $12-$45. Order by 12/21, pickup in Linden Hills on 12/23.

Fhima's is ready to make it nice. Choose Provencal roast chicken, prime rib, glazed ham, or vegan terrine to go with cranberry apple salad, baby red potatoes, honey garlic cauliflower, and more. Meal kits $120 feeds 2, $220 feeds 4, $400 feeds 8. Order by 12/20, pickup downtown Mpls. 12/23-24.

Love that Monello includes, in their multi-course holiday dinner, a kid's order option. In fact, Mom can choose the ribeye dinner, Dad can choose the ham dinner, and the kids can choose to align their meal with whichever parent they like the most, or which protein, for a smaller portion and price. Meal kits $55/person adult, $25/person kids under 12. Bubbs, really really good bubbs, available. Order soon, pickup downtown Mpls. on 12/25.

Far western eaters who are hungry to NOT drive an hour for good holiday food should check our the Cologne House Cafe's Christmas meal. Glazed ham or beef Wellington, cheesy hashbrown casserole, whiskey glazed carrots, sweet bacon Brussels await. Ham dinner $65 feeds 1-2, $125 feeds 4-6, Beef dinner $75 feeds 1-2, $135 feeds 4-6, extras from $5-$37, beer and wine available. Order by 12/20, for pickup in Cologne 12/23.

Let's hear it for the French Hen Cafe who has decided it's a holiday for Beef Bourguignon! Their four course holiday kit includes the Frenchy dish made with local Runestone Farm beef, with potatoes au gratin and lemon roasted broccolini. Plus there's seafood gumbo, a poached pear salad and buche de noel to finish. Dinner kit $42 feeds 1, $80 feeds 2, $155 feeds 4, and wine and beer from $18-$24 are available. Order 48 hours in advance, pickup in Cathedral Hill on 12/23-24.

The Bunglow Club never ceases to keep it interesting. Not your average pot roast for Christmas, but sherry braised pot roast. Not just pasta for the veggers, but kale and chestnut cannelloni with ricotta, bechamel & onion agrodolce. And then grilled cabbage salad, garlic rosemary glazed carrots, and a spiced bread pudding. So, why not add on a cheese ball? Or an extra pint of Hungarian mushroom soup, smoked whitefish, deviled eggs, it's all here. Beef dinner $75 feeds 2, $140 feeds 4, cannelloni dinner $70 feeds 2, $130 feeds 4, extras from $9-$28. Order by 12/18, pickup in Longfellow on 12/222-23.

New Years Eve

St.G and Tilia will make you look like a pro! A five course feast with detailed instructions means you can have seared scallops, chestnut gnocchi with venison ragu, and banana cake with candied sunchokes with almost no effort. Five course meal $125/person. Order soon, pickup at St.G on 12/31.

Borough is basically saying, get your fancy duds on and let them direct your gala at home. A multi-course meal that has canapes and an amuse bouche before even getting to the lobster bisque or American wagyu steak, can be assembled with ease by their instructions. Meal kit is $115/person, wine options available. Order soon, pickup in North Loop on 12/30.

Parlour St. Paul has you set up for good times with an easy four course meal kit that you can make at home. Wedge salad, beautiful cauliflower, tamarind pork chops, and strawberry shortcake to top it off. Meal kit $65/person. Order soon, pick up in St. Paul on 12/30-31.

Red Cow is running the same two beef tenderloin and fried chicken kits for NYE as they are for Christmas. All are welcome to snarf, and you can add on egg nog, chocolate cake, hot toddy kits, crab dip to be hoarded from the couch, no judgement! Tenderloin kit $209, fried chicken kit (classic or Nashville hot) $109 both kits feed 4-6, extras from $9-$110. Order by 12/27, pickup at Red Cow Uptown on 12/30.

Smack Shack's NYE dinner is a bit fancier than it's Christmas deal, this dinner for two brings you lobster Lorraine, roasted root vegetables, mixed greens salad, Kings Hawaiian buns, and key lime pie. Dinner $125 feeds 2, wine available. Order by 12/27, pickup in North Loop on 12/31.

Birch's on the Lake will surf and turf it for you, and even let you choose the surf: lobster tail or scallop kabobs. Round that choice out with stuffed mushrooms, Caesar salad, whipped potatoes, a bottle of Champs or a crowler 4-pak of beer, and party favors! Meal $450 feeds 4-6. Order soon, pickup in Long Lake on 12/31.

Fhima's is used to throwing big bashes for NYE, so they know how to bring the glam: lobster imperial, Moroccan lamb cigars, truffled ravioli, French pastry board can all come from your kitchen. Four course dinner $150 feeds 2, $275 feeds 4, includes Champagne and party favors. Order soon, pickup in downtown Mpls. on 12/31.