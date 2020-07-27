Where to Get State Fair Beers in 2020

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota State Fair beer

However you feel about the upcoming State Fair food parade, we're betting you can't feel bad about the next bit of State Fair evolution during The Pandy.

This summer, local breweries will still be churning out that super fun summer treat, the State Fair beer! Whether you referred to them as stunt beers, crapht beers, or just damn refreshing curd chasers, they too will make an appearance during what would have been the now-canceled 2020 Minnesota State Fair.

When you consider that these suds are their own Brigadoon, popping up ONLY for 12 days a year, you have to start getting thirsty. Why not trip out to one of the local breweries and support them through this tremendous loss of business.

Here's what's on deck:

Chocolate Cookie Beer at Big Wood Brewery

Key Lime Pie Beer and Mini Donut Beer at Lift Bridge

Raspberry Hard Cider and Sparkling Honey Hive at Sociable Cider Werks

S'Mores Beer at Excelsior Brewing

That's not to say others won't follow suit and offer some new attempts at the showmaking, but it's good to start with some of the favorites.

Though, someone start up a dill pickle brew for me, k?