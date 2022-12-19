Where to Get Hanukkah Foods This Season

× Expand Shutterstock Challah Fresh challah bread for shabbat

It’s tradition to eat fried foods during Hanukkah to symbolize the miracle of lasting oil, which makes it a great gastronomic holiday. This usually looks like a mix of Hanukkah classics like latkes (potato pancakes fried in oil), sufganiyot (jelly donuts), and maybe a brisket or some matzo ball soup. Luckily, there are a few locations in the Twin Cities that offer Hanukkah classics, and some of them are even kosher.

Bogarts Doughnut Co. has some of the best sufganiyot around, and it’s kosher. This sufganiyot usually sells out, so order online or in advance, and pickup for these holiday donuts is available until Dec. 26.

Glam Doll Donuts, the classic donut spot on Eat Street, also sells sufganiyot for Hanukkah every year. Grab them this week for the perfect dessert, or breakfast if you’re in a pinch. For those that keep kosher, these sufganiyot do not meet kosher standards.

Crossroads Delicatessen offers a latke package during the Hanukkah season, with the option of sour cream and cranapple sauce with their orders (real ones know that a latke dipped in applesauce is the way to go). Pick up a latke package that includes 20 latkes, a pint of sour cream and a pint of cranapple sauce, or just try one for $3.29. These latkes aren’t kosher, but they are delicious.

Cecil’s, the iconic Jewish deli in St. Paul, serves latkes all year round. They’re available two ways: in frozen and reheatable packs, or hot with the classic applesauce and sour cream sides. Cecil’s also has other Hanukkah-ish foods, like matzo ball soup and any rye bread sandwich your heart desires. According to the deli, their latkes are kosher.

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery dishes out a couple classic Jewish foods, including latkes. They’re available all winter season and come with a side of sour cream and applesauce. Yum! also serves a mean bowl of matzo ball soup, so you can hit two birds with one stone at one of their metro locations. Yum! Kitchen doesn’t meet kosher standards, but if you’re wanting to try some Hanukkah favorites, it’s a great place to start.

Whole Foods caters Hanukkah meals for up to eight people, and options include brisket, salmon, or roasted chicken, and all feature latkes and matzo ball soup as a side. If you’re not feeling the meal, just pick up a side of latkes, or reserve some brisket by the pound. This option isn’t kosher, but it is convenient. Pick up is available between until Dec. 24.

Common Roots Cafe in Minneapolis is taking part in Hanukkah traditions with two kinds of sufganiyot (strawberry & blueberry), rugulach, and latkes served with horseradish sourcream and apple butter. These options are available starting through the end of Hanukkah. Their kitchen is not kosher certified, but their ingredients are.

The Kosher Spot is the go-to place for all kinds of Jewish foods, and starting next week they’ll have sufganiyot for the holiday. They also have frozen latkes, so stock up and save them to enjoy year round. For those that keep kosher, this is the place to go.

The Brothers Deli is inspired by Jewish and East Coast cuisine, a whole portion of their menu is dedicated to brisket, and they also serve a big fluffy bowl of matzo ball soup. Though, if you keep kosher, just know that this is not a kosher restaurant.

Since Hanukkah is eight nights, there’s always a shabbat somewhere in there, which means challah. There’s plenty of places in the Twin Cities that have challahs, but Turtle Bread Company, Breadsmith, and Yum! Kitchen all make great ones. St. Paul’s Breadsmith is kosher for all of their breads, while Yum! Kitchen and Turtle Bread’s challahs have kosher ingredients but non-kosher kitchens.