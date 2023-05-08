Where to Eat for Mother's Day

× Expand Butcher & the Boar Butcher & the Boar

Butcher & the Boar: Just about four months after the new and improved Butcher & the Boar’s downtown Minneapolis opened its doors, the meat-friendly spot is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch that’ll make any midwesterner wish they grew up down south. Smoked beef hash, crab toast, hoecakes, scallops, and a biscuit sandwich are just a few of the offerings on the menu alongside traditional breakfast a la carte items. butcherandtheboarmpls.com

Farmer’s Kitchen and Bar: Bring the whole family to Farmer’s Kitchen and Bar this Mother’s Day for a family-style brunch. All of the shareable platters are refillable, too. $39.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids 12 and under (5-year-olds and under eat free). farmerskitchenandbar.com

Giulia: Treat mom to a luxe meal at Giulia, James-Beard-finalist Chef Steven Brown’s Northern Italian spot tucked inside the Hotel Emery. Menu highlights include slow-cooked ocean trout, hand-rolled fettuccine and a grapefruit basil spritz. Be sure to reserve ahead of time. Dinegiulia.com

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse: For all of the Mother’s Day brunchers out there, Kendall’s is offering a special 15-option brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that’ll keep everyone in the family satisfied. Think breakfast pastries, vegetable medley, an omelet station, french toast, and a turkey and ham carving station. $37.95 for adults and $18.95 for kiddos (3-years-olds and under eat free.) kendallstc.com

Malcolm Yards: Malcolm Yards’ annual Mom-A-Rama is back and better than ever this year. Treat mom to a mom-osa of their choice from the Boxcar Bar and spend the rest of the afternoon browsing over 20 local makers’ stands. Malcolmyards.market

Mara: The Four Seasons Mediterranean hot spot is opening their doors for a special Mother’s Day brunch including the restaurant’s chefs making dishes to order. Oysters, Belgian waffles, and Turkish eggs are all on the menu, plus a made-to-order egg station and a champagne cart. Chef Eddy Dhenin will be creating a unique Mother’s Day dessert display that’ll include rose raspberry croquembouche, Marie Antoinette shortbread, and an assortment of pies and cakes for moms looking for a sweet treat. $115 for adults, $55 for children 12-years-old and under. mararestaurantandbar.com

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse: For seafood eating mommas, Stockyards is the place to be. The south St. Paul restaurant is offering special Mother’s Day brunch and dinner menus stacked with a crab cake benedict and lobster scramble for the early eaters, and tournedos bearnaise, lobster tail, and filet and lobster available for the later customers. Stockyardstc.com

The Lexington: Not sure what mom’s in the mood for? From a prime rib and waffle station to macarons, The Lex has all the fixings covered with their buffet-style brunch. $48 for adults, $16 for children 12 years old and under. thelexmn.com

Travail: With an eight-course meal of their signature chef’s tasting menu and highlights from their all-new spring eats, moms everywhere will be feeling the love. For families looking for a more intimate experience, the Robbinsdale foodie haven will have their Travail Grand Lounge available for reservations. travailkitchen.com

Tria: For a taste of French Americana, Tria is offering a brunch and Prix Fixe dinner menu to fill all Mother’s Day meal needs. Their 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. brunch buffet offers an array of 15 different main courses, sides, and desserts, while their traditional dinner options include the choice of a starter, entree, and dessert. Brunch is $49.95 for adults and children 3–11-years-old are $24.95. Dinner prices vary. triarestaurant.com

Tullibee: Take a trip down memory lane with your momma at Tullibee this year. Chef Marque Collins’ original Mother’s Day menu is based completely off of recipes of youth – each item represents a memory of motherly love from a team member at Tullibee or the Hewing Hotel. hewinghotel.com

Wise Acre Eatery: Host brunch at home with Wise Acre’s heat n’ serve package, featuring a seasonal quiche and pie crust from local favorite Vikings and Goddesses. Optional add-ons include a half-dozen pastries and ginger rhubarb mimosas. $129.30, feeds 4-6. wiseacreeatery.com

Alma: Alma is offering a takeaway package for Mother’s Day that offers a wide variety of spring delights. The main course includes salmon and red potatoes, with sides of shiitake bread pudding, asparagus and prosciutto, and a spring green salad. There’s dessert, of course, which features a creme fraiche crumb cake with rhubarb. $225, feeds four. almampls.com

France 44: France 44 is always prepared for your holiday needs, and Mother’s Day is no exception. They’ve got a wide variety of brunch options available, and between the three different quiches, caramel rolls, and cheese boards, there’s something for everyone. Plus, they’ve got tulip bouquets. Varied pricing. Order by May 9th. france44cheeseshop.com

Copper Hen: Copper Hen is offering an all-you-can-eat Mother’s Day brunch. They’re offering a myriad of options, but highlights include fried chicken, gouda hash browns, shrimp ceviche tostadas, and blueberry bacon muffins. $54.95 per person, $14.95 for kids under 10. Reserve online. copperhenkitchen.com

Nicollet Island Inn: Nicollet Island Inn is hosting a four-course Mother’s Day brunch that is fit for a queen. The meal starts off with an appetizer of donuts, and then moves into your choice of cocoa brioche french toast or creamy leek and bacon eggs benedict. The third course offers a choice between soup and salad, and the showstopping fourth course includes lobster tail, gnocchi, or sirloin. $60 per guest. nicolletislandinn.com

Tilia: Mother’s day at Tilia promises to be a treat, with two courses and a variety of sweet and savory dishes. The first course offers a choice of bib salad, oat granola, and a lox tonnato. Mains are a choice of biscuits and gravy, chilaquiles, and steak and eggs. Various sides (bacon, sausage, hash browns) are also available. $40 per person. tiliampls.com