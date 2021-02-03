Valentine’s Day Dining and Takeout Specials

× Expand Courtesy of Union Hmong Kitchen, photo by Lauren Cutshall Union Hmong Kitchen

Restaurants are open to half capacity again–just in time for Valentine’s Day. But if dining indoors is not your thing right now, never fear! There are plenty of great takeout options to enjoy from some of the Twin Cities best. Whether you’re looking to dine indoors or enjoy a take-away option, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on the day of love.

Takeout:

Davanni's

Sometimes, love is a heart-shaped pizza, which are available at Davanni's between Feb. 12-14 upon request with a custom-order medium thin crust pizza. Multiple locations, davannis.com

Fogo de Chão

Take your Fogo to-go and indulge in the Brazilian steakhouse’s best at home. Their package for two includes fire-grilled steaks, sides, pao de queijo and your choice of dessert. Available February 12–14. 645 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-338-1344, fogodechao.com

Holman's Table

Pick up a Valentine's dinner for two from Holman's Table on Saturday, and you get the choice to lead with beef wellington or salmon. 644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, resy.com

Parlour St. Paul

Parlour’s carry-out meal kit for two features a four course meal of beet salad, braised short ribs, fingerling potatoes, and strawberry shortcake. Some preparation required, the package is $65 and will be available for pickup between February 12 and 14. 267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com

P.S. Steak

Grab a meal kit for a night in, courtesy of P.S. Steak. Included are first and second courses of lobster gnocchi and filet mignon, accompanied by deviled egg canapes and a chocolate torte dessert. Serves two, some preparation required. 510 Groveland Ave., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com

Tattersall Distilling

Tattersall will have special curbside cocktails this February. Available for two weekends in February for $20 plus spirits, the strawberry honey crush is a unique way to add to your evening. Made with strawberry, honey, lemon, ginger, and spice, this mix pairs well with vodka, whiskey, or champagne. 1620 Central Ave. NE, #150, Mpls., 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com

Union Hmong Kitchen

Chef Yia Vang's Union Hmong Kitchen will be serving Surf ‘n’ Turf: Get a smoked salmon and NY strip steak along sides and a Thai tea pavlova for dessert (a spiced pavlova shell with Thai tea-infused whipped filling, dark chocolate, and coconut). Pick up at Mid-City Kitchen, 698 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul. exploretock.com/unionhmongkitchen

Indoor Dining:

Borough

For February 13 and 14, Borough is offering a prix fixe menu at $95 per person. Fill up on all five courses for a romantic night out, menu details to come. 730 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com

Constantine

Brave the cold with Caribbean cocktail tutorials. The two hour class will cover six half-sized cocktails that you can sip alongside some classic Constantine snacks. Available February 13, bar manager Gabriel will impart tips and tricks to up your drink-making game. 1115 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207, constantinempls.com

The Melting Pot

From February 12–14, couples can make their way through the Melting Pot’s four-course St. Valentine’s Combination dinner for two. Reservations are limited, so book sooner rather than later for a heart-melting evening. 80 S. 9th St., Mpls., 612-338-9900, meltingpot.com

Mill Valley Kitchen

Mill Valley Kitchen’s Valentine’s menu is here with three courses for two available for $100. Start off with a pomegranate salad or lobster bisque before moving on to rack of lamb or striped bass, and finish it all off with their chocolate chili panna cotta. Available February 12–14 for dine-in or takeout. 3906 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-358-2000, millvalleykitchen.com

Monello

For $105 per person, couples can try an eight-course menu curated by Chef de Cuisine Nick Vasquez. Enjoy wine pairings from Sommelier Alex White and bring a few treats home, courtesy of Pastry Chef Arash Pashaei. 1115 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207, monellompls.com

Vann Restaurant

Vann will be serving a special Valentine’s week four-course menu for two. Starting with black truffle brioche, guests can work their way through the tasy presentations until a finale of chocolate ganache with crème caramel and hazelnut praline. 4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com

Whiskey & Soda

The Rand Tower Hotel's lux and just-opened Whiskey and Soda is taking reservations for Valentine's weekend. The romantic Art Deco interior will absolutely enhance the eight-course menu. 527 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, 612-688-4500, whiskeysodampls.com