Where to Eat for Easter

Colorful eggs? Check. Chocolate bunnies? Check. Brunch? Uh oh. Luckily for you, the Twin Cities food scene has your Easter dinner, brunch, or anything-in-between covered—and quite deliciously, might we add. There’s still time to put in orders and reservations for everything from the whole deal to a forgotten side to a sweet treat at the end of the meal. Go forth!

B&E Sweets by Diane

Searching for something sweet? Local baker Diane Minor’s got you covered. Options include 8-inch banana, French silk, lemon, coconut, and key lime pies for $18. An 8-inch triple berry torte is also available for $40. Orders must be placed by April 7. 1595 MN-36, Roseville, 612-314-7279, besweetsbydiane.com

Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is hosting an Easter brunch that includes its full dinner menu as well as a brunch menu. Its special Easter brunch features include a luxe lobster frittata, steak and eggs, and smoked salmon and caviar. The brunch menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.—don’t forget to reserve a table. With a menu like that, they’re sure to fill up fast. 801 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

D’Amico

This Easter, D’Amico’s is making both Easter brunch and Easter dinner hassle-free with take-out meal kits. The $215 dinner kit offers your choice of either a Berkshire ham with orange-honey glaze and pineapple chutney or roasted leg of lamb with garlic and rosemary sauce, complete with a mixed green salad with berries and asiago cheese, deviled egg salad, grilled broccolini, potato gratin, a baguette, and a key lime blackberry pie. The $185 brunch Easter meal kit includes a Berkshire ham, bacon and sausage links, fresh fruit, a spring vegetable and aged cheddar quiche, roasted baby red potatoes, a mixed salad, and a brown butter cinnamon streusel coffee cake. Two perfect meals with no cleanup? Count us in. Order by April 4 for an April 8 in-store pickup. Multiple metro locations, 612-238-4444, order.damicocatering.com

Dakota

Keep it entertaining this Easter with brunch and a show at the Dakota featuring performances by jazz vocalist Ginger Commodore and Emmy-award winning performer Mychael T. Rambo. The menu accompanies the performances: opening acts, headliners, side acts, and curtain calls. Menu highlights include drop biscuits with duck sausage gravy, wagyu steak and German potatoes, house-made ricotta with honey, and silver dollar pancakes for the kiddos. Tickets start at $20. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-1010, dakotacooks.com

France 44

Don’t be fooled—this foodie haven offers a whole lot more than just cheese. And for Easter, the team is offering an entire take-and-heat menu for all of your meal needs. They’re offering dinner, brunch, and dessert pay-as-you-go options for anyone looking for a side of scalloped potatoes to a full three-course meal. Place your order by April 4 for an in-store pickup on April 8. 4351 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-278-4422, france44cheeseshop.com

Honey and Rye Bakehouse

Your grandma is making the honey ham and your uncle is bringing his famous egg bake, but you’re going to be bringing what everyone in the family is going to be raving about: tasty pastries from Honey and Rye. The St. Louis Park bakery has 21 bakery goods on its Easter menu, ranging from sugary-sweet cinnamon rolls and carrot cupcakes with buttercream frosting to breakfast sandwiches and seven different types of breads available for pre-order. Be sure to schedule your order to be picked up on April 8 after 2 p.m. 4501 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 612-844-2555, honeyandrye.square.site

The Lexington

Let the folks at The Lexington take care of you this Easter Sunday with a classic brunch spread. The meal includes scrambled eggs, prime rib, biscuits and gravy, shrimp cocktail, a waffle station, bacon, sausage, honey glazed ham, potatoes O’Brien, a mixed green salad, assorted fruit, mini pastries, and a dessert station. What more could you ask for? Adults are $46; children 12 and under are $15. Be sure to make reservations ahead of time. 1096 Grand Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Lowry Hill Meats

Sure, Easter ham is a must. But what about some Easter beef brisket, lamb, smoked turkey, or even a ham, leeks, and gruyere quiche? Lowry Hill Meats has you covered. The Uptown butcher shop has eight different meats available for pre-order, alongside scalloped potatoes, that yummy quiche, and a maple mustard glaze to make your choice in protein that much tastier. Order before April 5. 1934 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-999-4200, shoplowryhillmeats.com

The Lynhall

The European market–inspired space is serving its regular brunch menu on Easter Sunday in addition to two brunch bundle specials for $35. The first includes squash latke benedict with crisped pancetta, poached eggs, and bernaise. The second includes lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote, maple syrup, and basil whipped ricotta. Both options are served with hot crossed buns and a glass of champagne (or its NA equivalent). Make reservations ahead of time at Edina or LynLake. 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls.; 3945 Market St., Edina, 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Mara

Not in the mood to cook this year? Mara at the Four Seasons in downtown Minneapolis has a luxurious Easter brunch set for families of two to six. At a flat rate of $95 per adult and $45 per child 12 years old and younger, the meal offers appetizers, egg specialties, breakfast griddle options, main course eats, and lots of dessert options to keep everyone in the family full. A champagne cart and a Bloody Mary cart will be making their way around the room to keep the libations flowing, and each child reservation includes entry to an Easter egg hunt held in the hotel’s Ballroom Foyer. 245 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-895-5709, mararestaurantandbar.com

Milkjam Creamery

As a special, limited-edition treat, Milkjam is releasing its special lemon meringue Easter Pie for pre-order. (That is, a lemon meringue ice cream pie.) Picture it: lemon curd ice cream on top of a graham cracker crust, topped with toasted meringue. But, if lemon meringue isn’t your jam, be sure to check out its coconut cream pie—vegan coconut ice cream, vegan whip, and a graham cracker crust—or its Ridin’ Duuurty Pie—Ridin’ Duuurty Ice Cream, Oreos, salted peanut butter sauce, and roasted peanuts on a chocolate crust. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-424-4668, order.milkjamcreamery.com

Paris Dining Club

The posh Parisian supper club is the place to pick up an impressive Easter spread. With its Grand Aioli, a combination of quail eggs, poached shrimp, potatoes, and crusty baguette, and the classic eggs en cocotte, it’s sure to wow any Easter guests. Add-ons like strawberry almond tarte, caviar, or salmon terrine are also available. And for a boozy addition, they have wine pairings from France 44. Prices start at $55 per person, and pickup is available on April 7. 414 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., parisdiningclub.com

P.S. Steak

Looking for a steak dinner or brunch this Easter? P.S. Steak, the new-wave steak house in Minneapolis is offering a fresh twist on the old school steakhouse experience, and serving up meal kits for Easter. Prices for the kit start at $160 for two and go up to $275 for four. 510 Groveland Ave., Mpls. 612-886-1620, psmpls.com/easter-meal-kit

Rustica

Don’t be surprised if the Easter Bunny adds a few cookies and slices of pie from Rustica to your Easter basket this year. With so many yummy Easter-only specialties, how could he pass them up? A malted chocolate tart, Easter carrot cake, lemon blueberry meringue pie, and lemon chamomile shortbread cookies are just a few of the sweet eats on the menu, with a cheese or spring vegetable quiche also available for order. Order by April 3 for pick-up on April 8. 3220 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-822-1119, rusticaonlineordering.square.site

Red Cow and Red Rabbit

Whether you’re looking for breakfast or dinner, Red Cow and Red Rabbit have it covered with two tasty heat n’ serve meal kit options. The Easter Breakfast kit includes a biscuits and gravy egg bake, roasted breakfast potatoes, pecan caramel rolls and fresh fruit for $129. The Easter Dinner kit comes with local, compart duroc ham with glaze, grilled green beans with spinach, smoked gouda hash browns, carrot and squash casserole, artisan bread with herb butter, strawberry cake with lemon buttercream, and lemon berry salad for $209. A la carte options are available. Place your order by April 4 and pick up on April 8 at Red Cow Uptown. 2626 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-767-3547, redcowmn.com

St. Paul Grill

In the mood for some old-school St. Paul energy this Easter? The St. Paul Grill, the classic restaurant in the St. Paul Hotel, is offering an extensive Easter brunch menu with go-tos like oysters by the half-dozen, eggs benedict, and filet mignon. There is no shortage of options on this menu, and each meal comes with a dessert caramel roll. Head to the St. Paul Hotel from 10–3 p.m. on Easter Sunday to join in on this brunch. 350 Market St., St. Paul, 651-224-7455 stpaulgrill.com

Surly Brewing

For the first time in four years, Surly’s Easter brunch is returning to the Minneapolis brewery. To be fair, this is no casual Sunday morning brunch. Alongside an array of renowned brunch selections and its full beer and seltzer menu, each $48 adult and $15 children's ticket buys access to ice sculptures, live DJ sets, egg dying and crafts for the kiddos, and as Surly puts it, “at least one grown-ass man in a bunny costume.” 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Mpls., 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com

Tullibee

Tullibee at the Hewing Hotel is offering an extensive multi-course Easter menu that starts $55 per person. With seasonal fruit and pastries for the table, and options like eggs benedict and cheese blintzes, there’s something for everyone on this brunch menu. Reserve a table until 1:30 p.m. and let the good times roll. 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, opentable.com