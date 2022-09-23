Where to Eat Around the Vikings Stadium

× Expand Vincent Burger at EaTo This might not be fair to show you.

For all of you purple people eaters coming down to the game, we have created a list of purple people feeders around the stadium.

The Washington Avenue spot is WOOING you in for home game Sundays with a legendary burger. The Vincent Burger, which yes deserves to be capped, is popping up this Sunday at the Italian spot, in all its braised short-rib, smoked gouda stuffed glory. If all goes well, you'll find that burger showing up on other Sundays I'm sure ... and at the restaurant that Vincent in launching soon in the former Bacon Social House space, which is even nearer to the stadium.

Right down the street from the stadium, this Argentinian pizza and empanada spot makes great elevated game day food. Grab the pizza and head out onto the green space for a the better version of tailgating.

Taking over the former Bus Stop Burgers & Brews spot, this space looks set up to be an easy pre- or post-game stop for whole wings, BBQ pork nachos, smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, and birria tacos. There is a burger platter with four different smashies and a pile of fries for $50.

Just off Washington, this place is fun and great for a group. Sit around the big hibachi for a Korean BBQ feast, or go simple with a round of sushi rolls and fresh seafood. Sushi boats are so SKOL, maybe even the new #snackship.

A crowd pleaser, you can find something for everyone at this nearby Hilton hotel restaurant that supports local producers. They've got an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for $18, which might sustain you enough before you hit the concessions.

One of the best local pubs within walking distance of the game. It’s a good time bar, but the kitchen brings original game: a famous slow-roasted beef sandwich, house sloppy joes, and a bourbon BBQ beef and cheddar that slaps.

There’s house-made beer here, and it’s going to be more affordable than in the glass house. PLUS, their brunch is great. There’s a biscuits and gravy pizza, people! And a breakfast burger with a fried egg and cheddar cheese sauce.

Many burgers, much tavern food, huge screens if you decide you just want to be near the action and not really IN it. They've got $8.99 Football Specials that include fried pickle chips, fried green beans, and a pitcher of Coors Light. So.

You absolutely should do a curry before a big game. The appetizer platter for four is only $18, and mango fried rice with shrimp is like a meal. If you get the fried walleye covered in Thai curry, you can choose up to level 5 spice. Vikings do 5.