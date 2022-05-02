Where to Eat and Drink During the Craft Brewers Conference

× Expand beer and burger at Birch's

It's a big deal that the Craft Brewers Conference is in town this week. The national conference is likely to bring nearly 10,000 beer-focused individuals into the cities. Plenty of the local breweries are stepping up with fun releases, parties, and events that the general public can enjoy too. Plus, after all that beer, we hear that what brewers most want is a good cocktail bar.

Local Craft Brewery Events This Week

>> Bent Paddle Brewing was selected to brew the official beer of the CBC, The Land of 10,000 Lagers. The only place you can get a sip of this Czech-style dark lager is at Smack Shack in North Loop. They'll have other BPB specialty beers on tap all week, but you can hang with the brewers on Wednesday.

>> Tonight is Kölsch Night at Wild Mind Ales. German food and small beers (served in a .2L glass called a Stange) that get refilled the moment you finish, just cap it with your coaster when you're done. The $10 cover is for your commemorative glass, a poster and your first beer (each one after that is $3). But mark your calendars for Wednesday's collab with Phantasm Brewery: Bar-B-Que, which will be paired with a special New Zealand Wagyu burger. Wild Minds Ales will be open special hours this week too.

>> Bau Haus Brewing kicks things off tonight with some live 80's hair metal music from Ditchweed. Tuesday they are showcasing their N/A beer Nah with music and fun, and Wednesday has Trivia Mafia in house. Also in house? Animales BBQ which is serious business.

>> Arbeiter Brewing made a cold IPA collab with San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewery and they are releasing it tonight at the brewery. The check out their COOL JAZZ collab with the Brewing Change Collaborative on Wednesday when the Black Brewers Podcast will be on-site.

>> Indeed Brewing is getting ready to party by being open at noon all week long. They're hosting a happy hour at Graze food hall on Tuesday, and a May the Fourth Be With You party at the Hewing on Wednesday with beer-inspired taco pairings. They're taking over taps with Fulton for a collab party at Red Cow on Thursday too.

>> Pryes Brewing is just calling it Craft Beer Week and hosting live music, and special releases all week.

>> Bricksworth Beer Co., that nicely square-ish pizza and brewing spot in Burnsville, is hosting a whole slew of brewing friends from near and far on Tuesday. Special edition slushies too!

>> Lift Bridge is hosting a take over the taps at Stanley's NE with eight specialty, limited beers on Wednesday. Black Stack Brewing and Falling Knife are also along for the ride.

>> Inbound Brewing is pledging today to Dolly, but you should show off your musical chops tomorrow with live band karaoke and A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers. They've also got Trivia Mafia and $12 pitchers happening this week.

>> Fair State Brewing has a lot of events this week, including extended taproom hours. They're hosting a John Holl's The Craft Brewery Cookbook signing today, on Tuesday it's a Pils & Friends fundraiser at Grumpy's NE to raise money for non-profit Infinite Ingredient. Don't forget the hang at Tilt Pinball Bar on Wednesday for a day of FREE play for all. Just $12 will get you a fantastic Tilt hot dog (big fan of the #5 with Kewpie mayo and kimchi), and a Fair State beer. Plus look for national collab beers in the taproom all week, and score an Aki's Pretzel while you're sipping.

>> Lupulin and Scribbled Lines are taking over the taps all week at O'Donovan's, just across from First Ave if you need to dance your carbs off.

>> First Draft Taproom in the North Loop, with the 50+ self-serve tap wall, is playing host to PorchDrinking.com's events. All week special tap takeovers, from lager night to hop night, will rotate through. Don't miss the Burnt Chicken sandwiches in house!

× Expand Fjord Horse cocktail The glorious Fjord Horse from Skaalvenn in the copper goblet

Distillery and Cocktail Rooms

Craft sees craft, and spreading the love to some of our local distilleries is always a good idea. We've broken down the drinking for you:

+ Distillery cocktails rooms with top-shelf talent.

+ Stylish and cool cocktail rooms that are a whole mood themselves.

+ Road-trip worthy drives that end in a smooth drink.

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Cuzzy's Cuzzy's

Dive Bars We Love

Listen, after all that beer and all that hard work solving hops and cans issues, sometimes a beerist just wants a beer and bump. But, you can't get that bump at MN breweries (yet), so we thought a few dive bars (that love local brew) might be in order.

Cuzzy’s // This divey holdout in the stylish North Loop, has dollar-bill décor and salty tots. There's a special taco 'n' tots pop up on Tuesday for their Cuzzo de Mayo party.

Palmers' Bar // Great patio, super chill. Tony Zaccardi welcomes all walks at his iconic spot in Riverside. There's also legendary hot dog shop The Wienery just a few feet from your Hamm's.

Grumpy's NE // This week we'll see just how many beards can fit into Grumpy's. A Nordeast legend, and for our money, the best bar full stop.

Matt's Bar // Home of the Jucy Lucy. Don't burn your mouth.

CC Club // It may never live up to its legendary status, but it still doesn't care what you think about it.

Meteor // Their motto is "Old ass bar with good ass drinks" so, you know. Small and mighty in North Minneapolis, its the bar industry bar where brewers and bartenders go to hang most nights.

Dusty's // Yes, you can still order a hot Dago at this surviving bar, smashed between condos as it is, across from the historic Grain Belt brewery. But take my advice: Reuben is the move.

Mayslack's // Shout out to this undersung legend with Polish boxing roots. Get the massive beef sandwich and a tall boy.

Shaw’s // In Northeast Minneapolis, Shaw's is known for its burgers and a chill vibe.

Mortimer's // Classic bar food, great live music, all the good times. Serving the old Uptown vibes.

Skinner's Pub // If you head out to St. Paul for fun, make a stop at St. Paul's best dive for square-cut pizza and chicken wings.

1029 Bar // Bingo and a lobster roll feels incongruous, but trust us: it's not.

Merlin's Rest // Not really a dive bar, but if you need a dram of whiskey this is your spot.