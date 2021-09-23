Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams New Ulm Oktoberfest

Lederhosen and lagers are the reason for the Oktoberfest season. Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Twin Cities and beyond with these special upcoming events. Eat some Bavarian pretzels, drink some Hefeweizen, and be merry.

Gasthof’s Oktoberfest at Fulton Brewing: Gasthof’s Oktoberfest takes all of the traditional highlights of this celebration (German fare, songs, dance, lederhosen) and adds some flare—the flare in question is Dampfwerk Distilling’s Oktoberfest-inspired cocktails, of course. This Oktoberfest beer lineup offers traditional sips: Paulaner Original Munich, Oktoberfest, and Hefeweizen, Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest, and Munich Dark, along with the usual Fulton beer faves. Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2, from 4-10 p.m., free entrance.

Oktoberfest at Utepils: Join in on the fun with a meat raffle, a pretzel eating contest, live music, and more at Utepils Brewing’s Oktoberfest. Gerhards Brats will be sold Friday and Saturday, while Akis BreadHaus will make a special appearance on Saturday. Admission is free on Friday, but $5 Saturday. Sept. 24-25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Oktoberfest at Waldmann Brewery: St. Paul’s Waldmann Brewery is putting on a three-day Oktoberfest extravaganza with S.G. Edelweiss-Bavarian dancers, drink-along-songs, fresh pretzels, live music, an Oktoberfest line of beers, and more. Sept. 24-26, Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m., Sunday noon-7 p.m. $5 for adults, $2 for kids.

Bauhaus Schwandtoberfest: Celebrate Bauhaus’ seventh annual Schwandtoberfest with live music, all those craft bevs you can dream up, and grub from the spectacular Animales Burger Co. This event is free and open to the public. Sept. 25, noon-11 p.m., free admission.

Broken Clocktoberfest: Drink Broken Clock’s two new beer releases at this weekend’s Clocktoberfest. The Hell Burnin’ Sinners will be performing some devilish live music and you can munch on some icy barbecue from Snowman BBQ. Sept. 25, festivities begin at noon, free admission.

Geilfest at Travail: Four words: Pretzel Bun Schnitzel Sandwich. If that’s not enough to get you out of your chair and make your way on over to Geilfest at Travail, then what is? Visit Travail the first weekend of October for a vast menu of German pickings, from Spaetzle mac and cheese to fresh-off-the-smoker liverwurst. Your ticket covers food and non-alcoholic beverages for the night at $100. Oct. 2, 3-8:30 p.m.

Oktoberfest at Midtown Global Market: Midtown Global Market has partnered with Eastlake Brewery for an Oktoberfest celebration for a free family-friendly Oktoberfest afternoon. Eat all your fave German food, listen to accordion music, and keep the kids busy with crafts aplenty. Oct. 2, noon-4 p.m., free entry.

Barktoberfest at InBound: InBound wants you to bring your doggo all dressed up in a cutesy little costume to this year’s Barktoberfest. The most creative pup costume will receive a prize. And for the two-legged friends? Enjoy KCM egg rolls, a photo booth, and craft beer, of course. Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Schell’s Oktoberfest: Tap the fest keg, bring your lederhosen, and fill up your stein with some Oktoberfest brews. Check Schell’s Oktoberfestivities out, including their Stein holding competition and music from Schell’s Hobo Band. Oct. 8, 10:30 a.m.-5p.m. $10 general admission.

Twin Cities Oktoberfest: Revisit the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for an autumnal celebration of brews. Utepils, Sociable Ciderwerks, Waconia, Castle Danger, and Chateau St. Croix will serve their bevs, and don’t skimp on the snacking either. There will be plenty of schnitzel, bratwursts, and potato pancakes to go around. Oct. 8, 5-11 p.m., Oct. 9, noon-10 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Tickets start at $5 per person.