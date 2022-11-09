Thanksgiving Meal Kits, Dining and Take Out in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Lauren Cutshall Vinai Thanksgiving

Make the most of Thanksgiving this year with dishes of classic meals of turkey, mash and cranberry sauce. Or, try something a little different from a rack of ribs to French Moroccan or Hmong meals.

Animales BBQ

Animales is streamlining your Thanksgiving meals. Shop either their Thanksgiving Package for a full meal of Smoked Turkey with all the sides, their Half-Smoked Ferndale Turkey, or skip the bird altogether and preorder a rack of pork ribs. Bauhaus Brewlabs, 1315 Tyler St NE, Mpls, 612-400-2153, animalesbarbeque.com

The Buttered Tin

For the first time ever, The Buttered Tin is offering Thanksgiving meal kits along with their famous pies. Get sliced turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce paired with salad and dinner rolls. Order by November 16 and pick up at either of their Twin Cities locations on November 23. 237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-2300, 2445 NE Marshall St., Mpls, 612-234–4224, thebutteredtin.com

The Capital Grille

Sit back, relax, and take a bite of your chef-prepared, slow-roasted turkey and brioche stuffing. That’s right folks, The Capital Grille is offering the usual Thanksgiving Day feast, only a little better – because you don’t have to make it. French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam’s mashed potatoes, and an option to add Pecan-Crusted Sweet Potatoes with Hot Honey and Pumpkin Cheesecake at an additional charge? Sounds like a plan to us. Order now and pick up the meal Nov. 23 - Nov. 24. 801 Hennepin Ave, Mpls, 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

Chowgirls Catering

Are you heading to a turkey day celebration, but have no idea how to cook? Or, simply put, you tend to burn everything you try to make? Chowgirls is here to help. Whether you’re hosting the entire soiree, or attending your annual Thanksgiving family get-together, their Thanksgiving take-and-bake meal will wow any crowd with plenty of vegan-friendly options and family recipes passed down from the founders of the company. Sweet potato souffle, sourdough stuffing, and mashed potatoes and gravy are just a few of the items on the menu. Order by November 19 and pick up on November 23 - 24. 336 Hoover St. NE, Mpls, 612-203-0786, chowgirls.net

Dahlia

This Thanksgiving season, get your first taste of Dahlia, an up-and-coming restaurant opening their doors in the future. The soon-to-be pastries, breakfast, and lunch spot will be hosting a pop-up event on November 22 at Mr.Paul’s Po Boy Shop (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) and Fair State Brewing (4 p.m. - 6 p.m.) to give a sample of what they’ll have to offer – and just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations. The pop-up will include a brown butter caramel pumpkin pie, apple pie snickerdoodles, and 5-oz. bottles of cranberry habanero hot sauce available for pre-sale and day-of sale. Pick up pre-sale orders on November 22 at one of the pop-up events. eatatdahlia.com

D’amico and Sons

Don’t be dismayed by their incredible sandwiches and soups–D’amico’s is offering a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal (plus a few add ons) for everyone to enjoy. The professionally prepared take-home kit includes oven roasted turkey, classic salads and sides, and a pumpkin pie. For turkey day lovers looking to venture out of the traditional box, D’amico’s is also offering additional add-on sides to spice up the usual ensemble. Apple brown butter streusel pie, a smoked gouda gratin-fresh veggie-crackers platter, and a bourbon pecan pie are all up for grabs at an additional charge. This meal feeds up to six. Order by November 18 and pick up the meal on November 23. 555 Nicollet Mall, Mpls, 612-342-2700, damicocatering.com

Fhima’s Minneapolis

Mix things up a bit with Fhima’s take on Thanksgiving classics. Take home a honey glazed ham and spiced turkey with Mediterranean style stuffing, complemented by an apple cranberry fall salad, haricot vert and roast garlic and more. Top it off with a tarte tatin and Chantilly cream to warm up your bellies. 40 S 7th St., Mpls, 612-353-4792, fhimasmpls.com

Food Building

In a collab with Lowry Hill Meats, the Food Building is helping you with Thanksgiving prep with fully prepared Thanksgiving dinner boxes to uncooked turkeys. Their Thanksgiving Boxes have turkey roulade, cranberry relish, sweet potato puree and feed 6-8 people. Pre-order by Wednesday, November 16 to pick up at Kieran’s Kitchen by November 22 or 23. 401 Marshall St NE, Mpls, 612-545-5555, foodbuilding.com

France 44

France 44 is putting all of your turkey worries to rest. You can get a full turkey, sides and pie (and something extra) in their Thanksgiving take out orders. Order by November 18 to pick up on November 22 and 23. 4351 France Ave. S., Mpls, 612-278-4422, france44cheeseshop.com

Lowry Hill Meats

If you need turkey this year, Lowry Hill has got you hooked up through the turkey shortage. They’ve got your pick of a variety of birds from Ninepatch to Wild Acres. You can also get house made sides and gravies, and pies from Honey & Rye. Pre-order through November 18th to pick up on November 22 or 23. 1934 Hennepin Ave, Mpls, 612-999-4200, shoplowryhillmeats.com

Mara

The new Four Seaon’s restaurant quickly becoming renowned for its mediterranean-style cuisine is offering a traditional dinner for folks looking for a relaxing day filled with phenomenal food. Oven roasted turkey, butternut squash soup with maple and sage, sourdough stuffing with bacon and apple, roasted yams with rosemary honey and pecans, and both dutch apple pie and pecan pie are just a few of the delicacies included in Mara’s Thanksgiving to-go meal. Portions vary between 4-12. Order the meal by November 18 and pick up on November 24. 245 Hennepin Ave, Mpls, 612-895-5709, exploretock.com

Mill Valley Kitchen

Take the traditional Thanksgiving feast, throw in a few new ingredients, twist a spice or two, and you’ll arrive at Mill Valley’s Thanksgiving take and bake meal. Herbed and brined turkey on a bed of mirepoix, truffled fingerling potatoes, roasted green beans with a mushroom sauce, and sweet potato hash are just a few of the options up to bat with this Thanksgiving meal kit. If you’re looking for a little something more, the meal includes additional add-ons along the lines of prime rib and horseradish cream, roasted winter veggies, and gluten free dinner rolls with butter. This meal feeds between 6-8. Order by November 18 and pick up the meal. 3906 Excelsior Blvd, St Louis Park, 952-358-2000, millvalleykitchen.com

Paris Dining Club

Living in luxury has never been easier than with this french take on turkey day’s feast. With seasoned shellfish, le grand aioli of boiled potatoes, quail eggs, and vegetable crudites, turkey breast will be the last thing on your mind. This package even includes a surprise dessert from Coupe De Monde winner and Relais pastry chef, John Kraus. Available to feed up to 12 guests. Order by Nov. 16 and pick up on Nov. 23. 414 N 3rd Ave, Mpls., parisdiningclub.com

Red Cow & Red Rabbit

The Reds are offering a delicious traditional Thanksgiving meal kit of Turkey breast, green bean casserole, and more, complete with pie. As a way of giving back, Red Cow is donating $25 to M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital with every Thanksgiving meal purchased. Place your orders by November 20 and pick up at Red Cow’s Uptown location on November 23. 2626 Hennepin Ave, Mpls, 612-767-3547, redcowmn.com

Revival

For a more southern feel, choose from Revivals chicken (Southern Fried or Hot) or smoked brisket with bourbon glazed carrots and candied pecans, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, Revival baked mac & cheese and biscuits with honey butter. Pick up at all three Twin Cities locations, revivalrestaurants.com

Spoon and Stable

Want to have Gavin Kaysen cook your family's Thanksgiving Dinner? You can! Enjoy a delicious roasted and confit turkey with brioche stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes and classic gravy, cranberry sauce, a roasted delicata squash with balsamic vinaigrette, and top it off with pumpkin pie with vanilla whipped cream. Is your mouth watering yet? Pre-order to pick up at Spoon and Stable on November 23. 211 N 1st St., Mpls, 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

Surly Brewing

For the second year, the Surly Thanksgiving Feast is back. Save yourself from bland mashed potatoes or cooking for ungrateful cousins with their deluxe meal kit. 3 lbs. Oak smoked all-natural lemon brined turkey breast, an array of sides and… well, beer. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Mpls, 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com

Surdyk's

Placing hand-picked wine selections side-by-side with ready-to-reheat sides and desserts is one of Syrdyk’s Thanksgiving specialties, and this year is no different. The family-run Northeast alcohol and (recently added on) foodie haven. Although all of their pre-prepared turkeys are sold out, they have plenty of traditional sides and desserts available for a stress-free turkey day. Still not interested? Syrdyk’s offers a hand-chosen 4-pack of wine from The Wine Department that will pair perfectly with the foods you choose. The majority of offerings feed 8-10. Order by Nov. 18. 303 E. Hennepin Ave., Mpls, 612-379-3232, surdyks.com

Vinai

Chef Yia Vang’s new space, Vinai, hasn’t even opened their doors yet but they’re already offering to help you out. Their Thanksgiving kits include Galabao (Hmong steamed buns—handmade by Chef Yia’s mom herself), smoked Turkey legs, Hmong sausage, chilled glass noodles and more. Pick up is only available in Uptown on November 23. 901 W. Lake St, Uptown Mpls, vinaimn.com/thanksgiving

The Wedge & Linden Hills Co-op

Known as one of Minneapolis’s locally grown, fully organic foodie havens, The Wedge is offering a full Thanksgiving feast stacked with traditional, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free meal options. Their full catering menu offers an entire take-home-and-serve meal, or the option of grabbing some sides, pies, or locally raised fresh turkey’s from Ferndale Market, Kadejan Farms, and Larry Schultz Organic Farm to add to any homemade meal. Order the meal by Nov. 18 and pick up on the week of Thanksgiving. 2105 Lyndale Ave S, Mpls, 612-871-3993, ccp.coop/thanksgiving-to-go

Wildfire

Let Wildfire take care of everything this year. Dine-in with them on Thanksgiving day as they serve a family style menu featuring roast turkey, glazed salmon, beef tenderloin and all the traditional sides. If you still wanna make it a party at home, take food home from their carry-out menu and pick it up on November 23 and 24. 8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100, wildfirerestaurant.com

Wise Acre Eatery

For your turkey day meal this year, have a little taste of all that Wise Acre has to offer coming from their farm this season. Pasture raised bronze turkeys that are never given hormones or antibiotics, fresh fall produce picked and cooked to serve directly from their fields, and tasty goods from a seasonal partnership with their local friends, Baker’s Field Flour & Bread and Viking and Goddesses Pie Company, to round out the perfect Thanksgiving meal. Portions vary between 4-8. Order the meal by November 18 and pick up by November 23 - November 24. 5401 Nicollet Ave, Mpls, 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com