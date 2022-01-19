Viral TikTok Food Trend Predictions for 2022

× Expand Shutterstock TikTok App Loading Page

In 2021 Nature’s Cereal, tomato feta pasta, and salmon and rice bowls filled our screens. What does 2022 have in store for these viral food trends sweeping the nation’s grocery aisles and our TikTok For You pages? I’ve got my predictions.

Baked By Mellisa Green Goddess: Start off the new year with a healthy and verdant green goddess cabbage salad by TikToker @bakedbymelissa. The rest of TikTok already has. An acidic and punchy dressing is blended in a high speed blender and poured atop a base of cabbage, chives, green onions, and cucumbers. Melissa scoops up the salad with a tortilla chip and treats this green goddess mixture like a salsa.

Farmers Markets and Seasonal Eating: In 2021, lifestyle vlogger Emily Mariko brought us her TikTok-viral nori, salmon, and rice bowl that became so popular it incited a shortage of the Kewpie mayo squeezed on the top of the dish. After Mariko rose to the ranks of TikTok celebrity she started frequently documenting her weekly farmers market hauls. Mariko’s lavish hauls display seasonal produce beautifully splayed out on her white countertop—persimmons, delicata squash, and plums in winter, and California avocados and heirloom tomatoes in the first week of October—and might inspire a new wave of farmers market frequenters this year.

Nutella Pizza: This Nutella Pizza TikTok with over 17 million views has all the characteristics of the next viral food trend: it’s pretty to look at and minimal ingredients are used (store bought dough, nutella, and fruit).

Turkish Eggs: Will this savory breakfast delight go mainstream this year? Turkish Eggs, also known as Cilbir, has had a substantial moment among TikTok food accounts on the app with around five million videos tagged under #turkisheggs. Poached eggs top a bed of garlicky Greek yogurt and are showered with aleppo pepper-bloomed oil or butter and herbs. I declare 2022 the year of the savory breakfast. Say goodbye to your sugary French toast and blueberry pancakes. Say hello to garlicky, creamy eggs.