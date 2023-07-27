VIB: Very Important Bagel News Out of Plymouth

× Expand two bagels

A bagel grows in Plymouth.

I had been tipped off to some serious New York-style bagels showing up in Plymouth by a certain Jewish mom's group, who shall remain MY source and not yours. Then I got a note from some Wayzata moms raving about these sturdy bagels, and when the moms of the world unite: You. Do. Not. Ignore.

Please turn your attention to the bagel pop-up at ElMar's New York Pizza. Of course, you'll remember ElMar's opened in 2020 as the tiny shop that brought New York water directly to the kitchen. Michael and Nicole ElMaraghy didn't just stand around and talk about how New York water was the difference for superior baking, they acted on it. People have been flocking to the strip mall spot ever since, buying up slices and pies, extolling the crust, creating the canon.

Of course there would be bagels.

The shop has been opening early for a few days at a time as a pop-up offering hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels. I went today at 8 a.m., and they are open tomorrow and Saturday as well for this stint, but that's all that's posted for now.

× Expand basket of bagels at ElMar's

I walked in and there was a small line. A basket on the counter held big rotund versions of plain, everything, garlic, and poppy seed bagels. No salt for my timing, but they do make them. Today, a single bagel was $3, with butter $4, with cream cheese $5 (tubs of plain, scallion, and jalapeño cream cheese go for $6). There are also egg sandwich opportunities: plain egg for $7, with cheese for $8, cheese and bacon for $10. There's a six-bagel limit per person on Saturdays, and no online ordering. The menu was on a printed piece of paper, so I would allow for anything to potentially change.

Naturally I got the egg, cheese, and bacon on an everything bagel, because: all the things, please. But I also grabbed a garlic bagel with scallion cream cheese. My egg sandwich bagel had all the right moves, eggs were not overdone, bacon was crisp not chewy, cheese was generous, and all the Everything stuck beautifully on for each bite (we hate a shower of Everything falling off, do we not?). My cream cheesed bagel had a perfect density without being a brick, had great chew and that toothy outer crust that resists but gives way. But really, it just had a great bread-y, garlic flavor that kicked nicely with the scallion cream cheese. All in all: LOVE.

Now, I do not have a NY mouth. Does the specially filtered and adjusted water make a difference? I can't tell you how they measure up canonically. But I can say that they do feel like the one I ate standing on a street in the Lower East Side on a warm day this past January. I hope they have salt next time I go.