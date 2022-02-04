Valentine's Day Dining and Takeout Deals

× Expand Monello Monello

Monello

Head to Monello on Valentine’s Day to share an 8-course tasting menu specially prepared from Chef JJ Cachuela for $115 per person. Wine pairings are also available to add on. $30 per person deposit required. 1115 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207 monellompls.com

Holman’s Table

Holman’s Table is usually closed on Mondays, but will be open on February 14 to offer a romantic three-course prix-fixe Valentine’s Dinner on February 14. Reservations are $65 per person with an optional $25 for wine pairings with each course. 644 Bayfield St., St Paul, 612-261-1620, holmanstable.com

Herbie's on the Park

Visit Herbie's on the Park from February 11 to February 14 to get in on their Valentines Dinner. Their 3-course meal features a choice of Butter Poached Lobster Linguine, Applewood Smoked Coulotte Steak, or Saffron Butter Risotto for entrees all for $65 per person or $100 with additional wine pairings. 317 Washington St., St. Paul, 651-726-1700, herbiesonthepark.com

LUSH Lounge & Theater

Change dinner-and-a-movie for dinner-and-a-show at the Lush Lounge and celebrate this Valentine’s Day with a drag show along with their 3-course dinner at 6 p.m. on February 13. Tickets are $45. You can also catch their drag brunches on February 12 and February 13 for $35. 990 NE Central Ave., Mpls., 612- 208-0053, lushmpls.com

Milwaukee Burger Company & Northern Taphouse

If you’re not celebrating love this year, head over to Milwaukee Burger Company for their Black Heart Ball on February 14. If you show up with a photo of your ex to shred, you get free beer from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 2420 Gateway Ct. Hudson, WI., 715-716-5916, milwaukeeburgercompany.com, 18404 Kenrick Ave, Lakeville, MN., 952-214-0300, northerntapmn.com

Revival

Revival is inviting you in for a Valentine’s special. Each order comes with one bottle of Jazzy Belle wine, a half bird, two sides and a piece of chocolate silk pie for $35 per person. All day on February 14 at all of their locations. revivalrestaurants.com

Mason Jar

Mason Jar gives you the choice of your place or theirs with dine-in and carryout options. Their four-course surf & turf carryout option gives you the choice between filet mignon and crab stuffed lobster tail for $150. Pre-order by February 11 at 3 p.m. and pick up February 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For dine in, share their 4-Course Prix-Fixe Dinner for Two for $85 from February 11 to February 14. 1565 Cliff Rd # 1, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Foodsmith

Foodsmith has options for dine-in or takeout. The special four-course Valentine’s Day menu comes with canape, salade, an entree and a dessert. They will have deals on their regular menu as well. Available all weekend from February 11 to February 14. 973 Smith Ave. S., West St. Paul, 651-330-0896, foodsmithpub.com

Create Catering & The Dining Studio

Order from Create Catering for either delivery or pickup for their Valentines Dinner for two. The four-course dinner will come in a meal kit, with easy to follow instructions for $140. Order by 8 p.m. on February 10th. Orders can be picked up at The Dining Studio from 1-3 p.m. on February 14, or delivery orders will be made between 12-2:30 p.m. on February 14. 1121 NE Jackson St., Ste. #145, Mpls., 612-441-4708 createcaters.com

Red Cow & Red Rabbit

Both Red Cow and Red Rabbit will be featuring Valentine’s Day Meal Kits for $150 to pick up . Each meal kit feeds two and includes a shrimp cocktail, herb crusted Manhattan loin, roasted red pepper gnocchi, broccolini, artisan bread and a gluten-free chocolate mousse torte. Place your orders by 12 p.m. on February 12 to pick up on February 13th between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. redcowmn.com, redrabbitmn.com

Hark! Cafe

Lovers of vegan, plant-based, and gluten-free food can look forward to a delicious 3-course prix-fixe feast to indulge in for Valentine’s Day. Pre-order through February 7 at Hark! Cafe for pick up on February 13. $68 for one person, $90 for two. 430 First Ave. N Ste. 150, Mpls., 612-354-7098, harkcafe.com

Surdyk’s Cheese Shop

Enjoy a romantic meal at home courtesy of Surdyk’s. The three-course dinner comes with options for your starter, main course and dessert for $50 per person. You can add an optional cheese course, wine pairings and salad. Order by February 7 at 12 p.m. to pick up on February 12 through February 14. Delivery is also available on February 14. 303 E. Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-379-9757, surdykscheese.com

Due Focacceria

Feeling Italian? Due Focacceria is selling date night kits for two from $75 complete with mini focaccia, herbed prawns, salad, pasta and a tiramisu. Pick up on February 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 475 Fairview Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-493-8858, duefocacceria.com

Chowgirls Catering

Sweeten your special day with Chowgirls’ By-the-Box options. Boxes offer fruit and veggie plates, cheese and charcuterie boards and many more sweet treats! Place your order for delivery or pick-up on their website. 336 Hoover St. NE, Mpls., 612-203-0786, chowgirls.net

Tattersall Distilling

Need something to lift your spirits? Tattersall Distilling River Falls will be offering a special a la carte Valentine’s menu February 11-13. Don’t miss out on two new cocktails and a little something for everyone. In addition, both Tattersall locations and Lunds & Byerly’s across the metro will offer Tattersall Strawberry Pineapple Smash 32oz cocktail kits for $19.99. Alcohol is not included, but how could you miss that offer? 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, WI., 534.248.8300, tattersalldistilling.com

Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie

Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie are offering “Super Valentines” which will be available to pre-order for pick up on February 11-13. Treat your sweet tooth to the Dessert Tasting Collection for $60 or a deliciously decadent, gluten free cake. Is savory more of your thing? They have Game Day Offerings like cheese and pretzels available as well. 4552 Grand Ave, St. Paul, 612-354-3257 and 171 Snelling Ave, St. Paul, 651-556-4488 patisserie46.com/patisserie-46, patisserie46.com/rose-street-patisserie

Farmers Kitchen & Bar

If you already have dinner taken care of (go you!) give your special someone a gift box from Farmers Kitchen & Bar. Every gift box comes with a dried flower bouquet, local beeswax candles, handcrafted honey soap bars and more for $60! Pick up your gift box from February 11-13. 750 S 2nd St. Ste. 100, Mpls., 612-200-9434, farmerskitchenandbar.com