Union Hmong Kitchen Launches CSR: Community Supported Restaurant Initiative

Remember how, when a place closes, we see media outlets clamoring to pinpoint the reason why it closed, or personal emotional posts wishing they could have one more dinner, or wondering why we can't have nice things? What if we could stop all that before it happened?

Union Hmong Kitchen is in trouble, and though it's hard for them to ask, they need help. "It's really hard to admit you need help," chef Yia Vang told me last week. "But this winter has been really difficult, and it hit us before we'd really been able to get on our feet." The perfect storm of mandates, omicron surge, cold temps, higher costs, and just malaise have forced Vang and his leadership team into a tough spot. Though they only just opened in the Graze Food Hall late last fall, they are unsure they'll be able to make it through the long winter.

But they aren't asking for a free handout, they are asking for an investment.

"It hit me that it's a lot like what my family went through," Vang noted. "My dad talks about how when they were trying to survive in the jungle, it didn't matter what your last name was, it was all one community. They moved as one to keep each other alive and to get to the refugee camps. They were stronger together. I figure, if I need help I need to look to my community."

The Community Supported Restaurant program that they have launched is meant to be a short-term investment that helps them through this rough season. Not unlike the CSA programs that help farmers invest in the crops that then land on your doorstep, this initiative gives you a delicious return on your investment.

If you give them $250 for the first tier of the program, you get a $300 gift card and a pantry essentials sampler (hello Mama Vang's hot sauce, Szechuan Coffee Rub spices which I use on a LOT of things, among other treats that value in at $65). If you opt in at tier two for $500, you get $600 in gift cards, the pantry essentials, and sticky rice at home kit. If you go in for the top tier at $1,000, you get $1,200 in gift cards, all the other stuff, and a fire grill kit.

There is a slightly different tier system for corporate catering, which allows you to invest $1,000 through your company, and get $1,200 of catering credit, plus $100 worth of gift cards to share with your employees. And if you know you have a few meetings or workshops coming up, you can step it up to tier four: $2,500, for $3,000 worth of catering credit along with $240 in gift cards for employees or attendees.

Marshall Paulsen, Vang's cohort and chief of operations, credits the first round of CSR investments as helping to save their payroll last month, "If you open a line of credit with a bank, it's just a cycle to pay off that credit before you might need it again, and then you never get ahead. This system directly feeds our employees and our business, so that we in turn can keep feeding the community." To be clear, they haven't been paying themselves in order to keep their workers employed. Understand that all the media appearances and exposure in national mags don't pay either.

Look, I get it that many people are tired of hearing that they need to step up and save the local restaurant community. But these are our people, our community, and the government doesn't seem to care as much about it as we do. The way I see it, investing in them is investing in our own better days ahead.